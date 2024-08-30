Arsenal have been busy on transfer deadline day, working to secure the signing of a new goalkeeper following Aaron Ramsdale's exit.

He joined Southampton on a permanent deal which as forced the Gunners into acquiring a replacement.

Espanyol's Joan Garcia looked like one option but he proved too expensive so Edu and Co have looked to bring in Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on loan.

That deal is now done but official confirmation from the Gunners is yet to emerge.

That said, he's not the only deadline day signing on the cards with a forward player potentially set to arrive before 11pm.

Arsenal looking to sign Premier League forward

Arsenal are in talks to sign Raheem Sterling in a last-minute deal according the Athletic's David Ornstein.

The winger is available after being alienated by new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca following the player's omission from their opening weekend defeat to Manchester City.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please refresh for the full story.

Rumours had been rife surrounding the player's future on transfer deadline with a will he won't he saga emerging.

Arsenal had been reported to be the player's favourite destination if a move could be agreed after a phone call with Mikel Arteta and now it appears a move is well and truly on the cards.

Should a deal be struck then it looks like Arsenal could sign a similar player to Gabriel Martinelli.

How Sterling compares to Gabriel Martinelli

According to FBRef's statistics for the 2023/24 season, Arsenal's Brazilian superstar was the fourth-most similar player in the Premier League to Sterling.

Why? Well, both tricky left-wingers, they possess similar qualities that help make themselves a total nightmare for the opposition

Here's a breakdown of the numbers.