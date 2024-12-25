"It's just how we play, mate". That's often been the response from Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou when quizzed on the club's current playing style.

It's certainly entertaining. That said, Spurs have now conceded over 50 shots in their last three home matches and also conceded 13 goals in those clashes.

Now, you may well argue that the Lilywhites are without the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven but there is a lack of planning from Postecoglou when the going gets tough.

Where's the plan B? It doesn't look like there is one. As such, no matter the scoreline, Spurs play a high line and are repeatedly punished for doing so.

When will the penny drop? It might not be until the Aussie is relieved from his duties, not that it looks like that will happen anytime soon.

Ange is a likeable bloke, let's get that out there. He really is. He's been an honest voice and knows the culture of this football club has to change if they want to win trophies. However, as a team like Arsenal have shown, you need a strong defence in order to build the foundations from the ground up.

Van de Ven and Romero's returns will be key, but so will some January recruits. Speaking of which, here's one that may well happen in 2025...

Spurs chasing Serie A star in 2025

So, on this occasion, it's not the defence that's being touted with being strengthened. Instead, it's a midfielder who would undoubtedly make the spine of this Spurs team a great deal stronger.

Indeed, according to reports from ESPN last week, it revealed a few targets that the Londoners could look towards in the new year.

One of those is Milan's Tijjani Reijnders, who the club have reportedly been scouting with a view to making a move.

Previous reports have suggested that the talented Dutch midfielder could set any suitor back a £50m fee.

So, what would Reijnders offer anyone who signs him? The answer is a great deal.

Why Spurs should sign Tijjani Reijnders

Celebrated as one of the "top five midfielders this season" in Europe by data analyst Ben Mattinson, it's already evident that Spurs would be making quite the statement by signing Reijnders.

Aged 26-year-old, the Milan star is swiftly approaching his prime and he's certainly playing like that at the moment.

A scorer of eight goals in 2024/25 to date, he can offer you goals but he's a creative asset too, registering three assists this term. Those numbers are already better than what he posted last campaign when the Dutch midfielder scored four times and supplied four assists.

So, he's getting better all the time and he also gives you versatility, capable of playing as a holding midfielder, a number 8 or as an attack-minded midfielder.

That would paint him in the James Maddison or Dejan Kulusevski mould, so one might question the need for him. Well, look at how he stacks up to Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Phil Foden and let us know what you think now.

Indeed, according to FBRef's similar players tool, the three are noted as comparable assets. Reijnders might not have a 27-goal seasonal haul in him like Foden registered in 2023/24 but there are some parallels to draw.

Reijnders vs Odegaard & Foden Stat (per 90 mins) Reijnders Odegaard Foden Progressive passes 6.65 10 5.18 Key passes 1.53 2.90 2.23 Passes into final 3rd 4.92 4.70 2.29 Pass success % 89% 84% 85% Long passes completed 2.99 2.47 2.43 Long pass success % 71% 63% 53% Touches 62 66 66 Successful take-ons 1.24 1.18 1.35 Progressive carries 3.08 2.72 2.78 Tackles won 0.63 0.53 0.52 Stats via FBRef.

The numbers outlined above are particularly impressive and although Odegaard is by far the most creative of the three, making 2.90 key passes per 90 minutes, there are a number of similarities to dive into here.

Firstly, they both have a similar influence on the ball in their team, with only four touches per 90 separating the trio. Interestingly, they make a very similar number of progressive carries and successfully take on a player with a near-identical level of efficiency.

It's perhaps unsurprising to see that Reijnders completes more long balls per 90 given he can play in a deeper role but it outlines the sheer range of his skillset here. He can play long, he can play short, he can beat opponents with his dribbling and he can score goals.

This would be a fabulous signing for Spurs and one that could take Postecoglou's team to the next level.