Manchester United will be hoping that their 2024/25 season can start in the same vein of form that they finished the previous campaign. The Red Devils won their final three games last term, overcoming Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford and Brighton 2-0 away from home in the Premier League, before triumphing in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

If United want to make it six wins in a row in all competitions, they will have to win all three of their games in August. That begins with a fixture against Fulham, with the Cottagers travelling to Old Trafford for the first game of the 2024/25 season.

Next up for the Red Devils will once again be a trip to the AMEX to face Brighton, hoping to repeat their heroics of last season. Finally, to end August, United will host their oldest of foes, Liverpool, as they look to beat them at Old Trafford for the third time under Erik ten Hag.

To help on their quest for early-season points, the 13-time Premier League champions will need to dip into the transfer market to strengthen their squad. One area they need to add to is out wide, and they have been linked with one exciting player recently.

Man Utd target Championship winger

The player in question is Hull City’s English winger Jaden Philogene. The 22-year-old had a phenomenal first season in the Championship during the 2023/24 campaign for Hull, and could be in line for a big move this summer,

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Philogene is “a name that has been discussed at Old Trafford”. With Jadon Sancho seemingly set to leave and after missing out on a deal to sign Michael Olise this summer, he could prove to be the perfect alternative.

However, the English giants will not be the only club looking to acquire the services of Philogene this summer. The electric winger is also wanted by Premier League rivals Tottenham, with Everton and Crystal Palace, who need to replace Olise, also interested in the 22-year-old.

In terms of a price, it is reported that Hull hope to recoup anything between £18m and £20m for the winger this summer, with the idea of reinvesting that money into their squad. This seems like a fair value, given Philogene has two years left on his contract with the option of an extra season.

How Philogene would fit in at Man Utd

Last season for Hull, Philogene lit up the Championship. In 32 games, he scored 12 times and registered 6 assists, and his 18 goal contributions were the most amongst Hull players, according to Sofascore.

The 22-year-old, who has represented England Under-21s four times, scoring three goals, has received a similar footballing education to United’s primary wing target, Olise. Like the Hull winger, Olise honed his craft in the Championship, playing 67 times in the second tier for Reading. Philogene has featured slightly more in the Championship and has played for three different clubs; Stoke City, Cardiff City and Hull.

Philogene vs. Olise Championship record Stat Philogene Olise Games 80 67 Minutes 5,587 4,570 Goals 17 7 Assists 7 13 Stats from Transfermarkt

Essentially, Philogene would come into United as a replacement for Sancho - who has been linked with Juventus - and an alternative signing to Olise. In fact, comparisons can be drawn amongst the trio, with all three being tricky wingers who display flair on the ball.

According to FBref, Sancho is the most progressive dribbler of the three, with 6.23 progressive carries per 90 minutes, compared to 4.94 for Philogene and 4.79 for Olise. Not only that, but the former Borussia Dortmund player completes the most take-ons per game, with 3.42 compared to the 22-year-old’s 2.79 and the French winger’s 2.82. Sancho also averages the most carries into the penalty box each game, coming in at 2.98. In contrast, the Hull winger averages 2.82 and Olise ranks last, with 1.9.

Where Olise excels is the creative passing numbers. This is one of his biggest strengths, with the Palace man averaging the most key passes with 2.54, and the most passes into the final third with 3.03. In comparison, Philogene averages just 1.67 key passes per game and 1.38 passes into the final third, with Sancho playing 2.28 key passes and 2.37 final-third passes.

Philogene performs best in his goal numbers. Firstly, it is important to bear in mind that the Hull winger played 33 games last season, compared to 19 for Olise and 17 for Sancho, meaning his numbers are based on a slightly larger sample size, while also being in the second tier.

However, his tally of 12 goals exceeds that of the other two, with Olise notching 10 and Sancho just three. The winger also has the highest expected goals total. Philogene averages 8.2xG, with the United number 25 generating just 0.7. The soon-to-be Bayern winger had 5.5 expected goals last term.

With that in mind, United are surely going to be adding plenty of goals to their side. As per Sofascore, the Red Devils were the joint-ninth-highest scorers in the Premier League last season with just 57 goals. Philogene would hopefully help Ten Hag’s side find the back of the net more often.

In singing the Hull attacker, the Red Devils would be adding a tricky, two-way winger who can score goals with reasonable creative numbers to their options out wide. Football analyst HC described the 22-year-old on X as “special”, and given his numbers, it is clear to see why.

Should the Red Devils sign the tricky winger this summer, it would be an enterprising addition to the squad to replace Sancho, who can look to rebuild his career elsewhere. It is no doubt a signing that the Old Trafford faithful can get excited about; perhaps Philogene will go on to become the next great winger to wear that famous red shirt.