When Julen Lopetegui took the reins at West Ham United, the bog in which he is currently mired is something that would have been dreaded. The unthinkable eventuality.

The Spanish tactician needs to do something drastic in the coming weeks if he is to win over the Hammers fanbase, who are collectively mourning former boss David Moyes (who was, let's not forget, shooed out the door).

West Ham are 14th in the Premier League, and floundering, without a discernible style of play or indeed a modicum of confidence. Thrashed by Nottingham Forest last time out, it's a situation tail-spinning out of control.

Points and positive performances are needed, but in fairness to Lopetegui, he's not being helped by his players, with Edson Alvarez stupidly picking up his second red card of the season at the City Ground.

Edson Alvarez's abject start to the season

Alvarez's careless and clumsy challenge was a personification of his season, which in itself was a further personification of the travails under Lopetegui's management.

The Mexico international was monstrous at times last term, signed for a £35m fee from Ajax to help replace Declan Rice. This year, he's been a mere shadow, languishing at the epicentre of the Irons' struggles.

What's more, the 27-year-old doesn't look like he's putting in his full capacity of performance, something that is inexcusable. Even if Lopetegui is replaced post-haste, and West Ham click back into gear - is he truly the man to anchor the midfield?

West Ham could change tack and sign a former target: Richard Rios.

West Ham should sign Richard Rios

Back when the summer transfer window was open, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra revealed that West Ham were interested in bidding for Palmeiras star Rios, with further Premier League outfits watching the central midfielder.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the finest midfielders playing in Brazil over the past few years, featuring 96 times for Palmeiras and notching 11 goal contributions. He was instrumental in winning the 2023 league title.

This season, the athletic ace, who stands at 6 foot 2, has averaged 2.4 tackles and 5.3 successful duels per game, as per Sofascore, which bears testament to his muscular physique and combative approach - something that suggests he could neatly replace the struggling Alvarez.

The intrigue seems to be genuine, with reports from only a few weeks ago pointing toward retained Hammers interest. Rios, who is understood to be valued at €20m (£17m)​​​​​​​ by his Brasileiro Serie A outfit, is a tough and tenacious midfielder, exactly what West Ham need.

Described as a "ball-carrying machine" by analyst Ben Mattinson, he might even be Rice's successor at the London Stadium, for the Arsenal sensation is known for his energy and forward-driving skill with the ball.

Richard Rios vs Declan Rice (past 365 days) Stat (per 90) Rios Rice Goals scored 0.12 0.12 Assists 0.12 0.18 Progressive passes 4.58 7.51 Progressive carries 1.35 2.35 Successful take-ons 1.08 0.74 Ball recoveries 6.20 5.20 Tackles + interceptions 3.54 3.06 Blocks 1.81 0.90 Stats via FBref

Both players operate in dynamic and progressive roles, but Rios is showcasing some exciting hints of versatility that could see him be the perfect option in West Ham's midfield, reinforcing it but also transforming it into something more lively and multi-dimensional.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

West Ham should seriously consider revisiting their interest in this 'machine'. He's cut from a similar cloth as Rice and he has the defensive quality to replace Alvarez.