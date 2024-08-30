Newcastle United will need to act quickly on deadline day if they are to secure a move for a new centre-back after pulling out of a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

The 24-year-old was subject to four separate bids from Eddie Howe’s side, but the Magpies withdrew from negotiations after Oliver Glasner’s side shifted the goalposts on his asking price.

Guehi was originally touted to be available for £70m earlier this summer, but after the Eagles rejected their latest proposal of £65m plus add-ons was rejected, the club decided to walk away from a deal after growing tired with Palace in the negotiations.

It leaves the Magpies with a lot of work to do in the remaining hours of the transfer window, with the club still yet to agree a deal for a new centre-back despite their desire to bolster the backline.

However, they could turn to one player who’s previously been on their radar, potentially allowing them to move away from a deal to sign Guehi despite the strong links all summer.

Newcastle still interested in signing PL star

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle remain in the hunt to sign Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The 26-year-old, who signed for the Blues in a £38m deal from Monaco back in 2023, is yet to feature under new boss Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, with the Frenchman needing a move to reignite to kickstart his career.

The report states that sporting director Paul Mitchell could look to Disasi as an alternative to Guehi, after his collapsed move to St James’ Park.

He could be a solid option for the Magpies, potentially providing an upgrade on the current options at Howe’s disposal - being their own version of a player who has been a leading figure in the Premier League over the last few years.

Why Disasi could be Newcastle’s own Van Dijk

Dutch international Virgil Van Dijk has been a phenomenal addition for Liverpool after joining the club in a £75m deal from Southampton back in January 2018.

He’s transformed the Reds’ backline, taking them back to the top of European football under Jürgen Klopp, cementing himself as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history.

Newcastle could land their own version of the 33-year-old in Disasi, with talent scout Jacek Kulig previously claiming that the Frenchman is a similar player to the experienced centre-back.

When delving into the pair’s respective stats from the 2023/24 campaign, the comparison isn’t too far-fetched, with the 26-year-old matching or even bettering Van Dijk in numerous key areas for a defender in Howe’s system.

How Disasi & Van Dijk compare in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Disasi Van Dijk Games played 31 36 Minutes played 2579 3177 Progressive carries 1.1 0.9 Pass accuracy 90% 91% Tackles won 0.7 0.7 Recoveries made 5.2 4.8 Passes completed 75 77 Stats via FBref

The “dominant” ace, as also dubbed by Kulig, only completed 1% less of the passes attempted compared to the Dutchman, but did manage to complete more progressive carries per 90 - showcasing his ability with the ball at his feet, fitting into Howe’s backline perfectly.

Disasi has also won the same number of tackles per 90 compared to Van Dijk, whilst making more defensive recoveries - proving he has the ability to improve the Magpies’ defence in their bid to secure a Champions League spot once more this season.

It’s unknown how much the Frenchman would cost Newcastle this summer, but he would certainly be a much cheaper alternative compared to long-standing target Guehi.

It may be a disappointment to miss out on a player who possesses such quality, but the Chelsea ace would be a brilliant addition for the Magpies, handing the club a needed reinforcement at the back given their recent injury troubles in that department.