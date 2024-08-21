Liverpool enjoyed a brilliant start to life under new boss Arne Slot last weekend, picking up all three points in a 2-0 victory over newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Despite the departure of Jürgen Klopp at the end of last season, there are expectations of Slot to hit the ground running and be a success at Anfield during his debut campaign at the club.

However, his side remain the only team in the Premier League yet to make a first-team signing, with the Dutchman having to work with the crop of players already on Merseyside.

Their lack of business hasn’t been through their lack of effort, with a deal to sign Martin Zubumendi evaporating after the Spaniard decided to stay at Real Sociedad instead of a move to England.

With the transfer window shutting next Friday, the Reds are running out of time to make new additions to help Slot have the best chance of being a success, potentially relying on some current first-team players to step up in 2024/25.

Luis Diaz’s time at Liverpool so far

After joining Liverpool for a fee in the region of £37m during the January transfer window in January 2022, there was real hope that he could be the long-term replacement for Sadio Mané, who left the club just a couple of months later.

He’s since made 99 appearances for the Reds, scoring just 24 goals, an average of one strike every four appearances he’s made in all competitions.

Last season, the 27-year-old enjoyed a successful campaign, registering 13 goal contributions in the Premier League last term - helping the club qualify for the Champions League once again for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, despite his admirable record for the club in recent times, he could find himself as more of an impact player under Slot, especially if they land one player who’s recently been touted with a move to Merseyside.

Liverpool could land £51m ace who’s an upgrade on Diaz

In recent days, Liverpool have been the latest club linked with a move to sign Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman before the transfer deadline.

The Nigerian forward, who scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final last season, enjoyed a fine campaign for the Italian side, registering 18 goal contributions in his 31 Serie A appearances. He's potentially available for €60m (£51m) as reported earlier this summer.

Such a record could see him be a hugely successful player at Anfield, potentially seeing him replace the Colombian should he make a move in the next couple of weeks.

Lookman, who’s noted as a similar player to Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior as per FBref, blew Diaz out of the water in numerous key areas last season, showcasing what an excellent addition he would be to Slot’s side.

The “blistering” Nigerian, as described by scout Antonio Mango, not only managed more combined goal contributions, but registered a higher goal per shot-on-target rate than the current Liverpool ace - offering the club a more potent goal threat in the final third.

How Lookman & Diaz compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Lookman Diaz Games played 31 37 Goals + assists 18 13 Goals per shot-on-target 0.46 0.25 Progressive passes 4.6 3.9 Aerials won 46% 35% Crosses completed 3.3 0.9 Stats via FBref

The Atalanta star also completed nearly three times the number of crosses per 90, whilst also winning more aerial battles - demonstrating his all-round ability in attacking areas.

Whilst it would be an extremely harsh call to replace Diaz after his recent campaign on Merseyside, football is a cut-throat industry, with the club needing to make the right call in order to get back towards the top of the Premier League.

Lookman would be a stellar addition for the Reds, taking the club’s forward line to the next level and giving Slot an increased opportunity of being a success during his first season at Anfield.

The aforementioned likeness to Vinicius Jr is a further reason to be excited, with the Brazilian arguably the "best player in the world" according to legendary compatriot, Ronaldo, having wreaked havoc off the left flank last season with 35 goals and assists in just 39 games for Madrid.

Lookman has a way to go to reach such heights, while the £51m price tag may seem an expensive fee for a player who’s never really cut it in England’s top flight, but he’s developed his game in Europe, with his pace and eye for goal making him an elite level talent.