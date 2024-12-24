Liverpool are flying high this term, and are looking like serious candidates to win the Premier League at this stage. Arne Slot’s men sit at the top of the tree at Christmas, with 39 points to their name and a game in hand.

Their star man this term has, of course, been Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian star has scored 18 times and has 15 assists to his name in 24 games across all competitions. He has been exceptional. Ryan Gravenberch has also thrived this term, in a new role as a number six. Peter Crouch explained he has been “first class all season” as a deeper midfielder.

To complement the Dutchman, Liverpool are eyeing up a new addition in midfield as they continue their title charge.

Liverpool’s midfield target

The player in question here is Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez. It has been an impressive season so far for the midfielder in Portugal, and he has now been linked with a move away from the club.

According to a report from Anfield Watch, Liverpool scouts have been ‘have been completely blown away’ by the 22-year-old midfielder. The report explains it was assumed that the Reds went to watch his teammate, Alan Varela, but Gonzalez has caught the eye.

Originally a graduate of Barcelona’s esteemed La Masia academy, there is a buyback clause in his deal for the La Liga giants. That fee is believed to be around £50m, and it could cost Liverpool a similar fee if they wish to pry him away from Porto themselves.

Described as a "big talent" and the "heir to Busquets" by Spanish football expert Domagoj Kostanjšak, the Reds would be getting a crafty player here.

Why Gonzalez would be a good signing

Upon hearing that Gonzalez is a La Masia graduate, that may well pique Liverpool fan’s interest in the player.

It is no secret that the talent to come out of Barca’s academy is other-worldly. He also comes from a prestigious footballing family. His father, Fran Gonzalez, is a Deportiva La Coruna legend, playing 559 times for the club in some of their best years.

Moving the focus back to the 22-year-old, his talent is undeniable, and he is having a fantastic season for Porto. A versatile midfielder, he has played 24 times, scoring five goals and grabbing a handful of assists too.

Gonzalez is a high-energy player who can play in multiple positions as a midfielder. One of his best traits is his pressing ability. The Spaniard will not stop running and pressuring the opponents, something which led to his goal against Arouca earlier in the season.

The centre of midfield was a position Liverpool were hoping to strengthen in Slot’s first summer transfer window. They were chasing another Spanish midfielder over the summer, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. However, the player decided to stay where he was and rejected the offer.

Now, it seems the Reds are turning their attention to his countryman Gonzalez. Whilst the Porto man is a lot more versatile and enjoys getting forward more, they are not too dissimilar statistically, consequently noted as 'similar players' by FBref in last term's Champions League.

Numerical comparisons can be drawn from their numbers in that prestigious competition. Firstly, tackles and interceptions are something Zubimendi slightly edges, with 3.16 per game compared to 2.4 for Gonzalez.

The Real Sociedad man also made slightly more progressive passes per game on average, with 5.44 compared to 2.8 for the Porto number 16. However, he created slightly more chances, with 1.6 on average. In contrast, Zubimendi created 0.63 chances per game.

Gonzalez vs. Zubimendi key stats 2023/24 UCL Stat (per 90) Gonzalez Zubimendi Tackles and interceptions 2.4 3.16 Ball recoveries 3.6 6.71 Aerial duels won 2 1.77 Progressive passes 2.8 5.44 Chances created 1.6 0.63 Stats from FBref

Certainly, the similarities are there between the two players. If the Reds make a move for Gonzalez, it would be reminiscent of the attempt at signing Zubimendi last summer and shows their intent at strengthening in midfield.

However, you can argue due to his versatility, it is actually a better deal for the Merseysiders. He will allow Slot to have far more tactical flexibility, with Gonzalez, who thrives as an eight, able to fill in as a six or even a 10 as well.

Regardless, for around £50m this could be a great move for the Reds. Gonzalez was described as a “pure joy to watch” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and this move could be the thing Liverpool needs to help them get over the line in the title race.