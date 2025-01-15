We are pretty much halfway through silly season now, and as things stand, the only addition Tottenham Hotspur have made to their injury-riddled squad is that of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Now, the former Slavia Prague shot-stopper has seriously impressed thus far, but given the hole in the Lilywhites' squad, he simply cannot be the only signing Daniel Levy and Co make this month.

There were strong links to Paris Saint-Germain's exciting forward Randal Kolo Muani over the last week or so, but he now looks set to join Serie A giants Juventus on a short-term loan.

Fortunately, it appears as if the club are not letting this setback stop them from looking for another attacker, as recent reports have linked them to another exciting forward from Ligue 1, a forward who looks like he could be miles better than the Frenchman.

Tottenham chase free-scoring forward

According to a recent report from Daily Mail journalist Matt Barlow, Tottenham are one of several sides interested in signing OGC Nice star Evann Guessand.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that fellow Premier League teams West Ham United and Bournemouth are keen to bring the Ivorian international to England this month.

The good news for Levy and Co is that it shouldn't cost them too much to sign the 23-year-old ace this month, with the report revealing that offers in excess of £20m should be enough to tempt the French side to come to the table.

He might not be a household name in England, but based on his form this season, signing Guessand for £20m could be a brilliant deal, especially as he's been far more impressive than Kolo Muani.

How Guessand compares to Kolo Muani

So, with Kolo Muani now almost certainly off the table as an option for Spurs this month, would signing Guessand instead be a wise option? How does he stack up to his fellow Ligue 1 attacker?

Well, despite having a much lower profile in world football, the Nice star actually comes out way ahead of his older counterpart when we compare their pure output from this season, which for strikers is what matters more than anything.

For example, in 25 appearances, totalling 1937 minutes, the "very interesting" Nice star, as analyst Ben Mattinson described him, has scored nine goals and provided five assists, equating to a goal involvement on average every 1.78 games, or every 138.35 minutes.

In contrast, the PSG ace has scored two goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances this season, totalling 453 minutes, which works out to an average of a goal involvement every 4.66 games, or every 151 minutes.

Moreover, while it is a little closer when we compare their underlying numbers from this season, the 23-year-old Ivorian still emerges victorious in the majority of relevant metrics.

Guessand vs Kolo Muani Statistics per 90 Guessand Kolo Muani Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.56 1.19 Actual Non-Penalty G+As 0.74 0.50 Progressive Passes 3.02 1.25 Progressive Carries 3.02 2.00 Shots 2.60 3.77 Goals per Shot 0.19 0.07 Shots on Target 0.99 1.51 Goals per Shot on Target 0.50 0.17 Passing Accuracy 76.9% 73.1% Expected Assists 0.19 0.15 Key Passes 1.05 1.25 Passes into the Penalty Area 1.05 0.75 Shot-Creating Actions 3.28 3.27 Goal-Creating Actions 0.62 0.75 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 Ligue 1 Season

For example, he produces more actual non-penalty goals plus assists, scores more goals per shot and shot on target, completes more progressive passes and carries, has a better passing accuracy, produces more shot-creating actions and more, all per 90.

Ultimately, Spurs fans might be understandably upset over missing out on the talented Kolo Muani this week, but from a pure output and underlying metric perspective, Guessand looks to be the far superior player.

Therefore, Levy and Co should be doing all they can to ensure they get this deal done ahead of the chasing pack.