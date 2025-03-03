Everton's decision to bring back David Moyes as manager has certainly made the once rocky ship under Sean Dyche stable again, with the Toffees way away from relegation danger now in the Premier League.

Examining the table further, Moyes' reinvigorated troops are amazingly 15 points above the drop zone, with their predicament under Dyche far bleaker, considering the former Burnley boss was sacked when his lowly team were just one point above the dreaded bottom three.

It's all down to a number of players who presumably felt shackled under the previous regime now playing with more freedom and drive in their game, but other duds at the club over the years haven't always been so quick to turn their fortunes around.

Everton's biggest mistakes in the transfer window

Everton have fallen victim to a number of different clangers in the transfer market in recent memory, notably in forward areas.

The £27m capture of Cenk Tosun in 2018 is certainly near the top of the list of damaging buys with the Turkish attacker only firing home a weak 11 goals from 61 games to never truly live up to his weighty price-tag.