Despite Wolverhampton Wanderers’ poor start to the 2024/25 campaign, it has been an impressive individual season for a couple of their stars.

One of the players who is performing well is Rayan Ait-Nouri. The Algerian left wing-back is flying this season and has five goal involvements in 12 Premier League games already.

Summer signing Jorgen Strand Larsen has also performed well this term. The centre-forward is at the club on loan, although the deal could become a permanent move next summer. He has scored four goals and has three assists in 13 games in all competitions so far this season.

However, the star of the show for the Old Gold this term is undoubtedly Matheus Cunha.

Cunha’s stats in 2024/25

There is no denying the fact that, for the most part, it has been a dire season for Gary O’Neil’s side this term. They were without a win in the first ten games of the campaign, although have since notched up two victories. A large reason for that is Cunha’s exemplary form.

The Brazilian forward has played 12 times in the Premier League this term for the Old Gold. He already has seven goals and three assists to his name.

He grabbed one goal and one assist against Southampton on gameweek 11 to win the game, before scoring twice and registering an assist in Wolves’ most recent win, a 4-1 thrashing of Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The versatile forward is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League this season. As per FBref, his ten goal involvements place him equal third along with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson for the most goals and assists in the English top flight.

The only players ahead of him are Mohamed Salah with 16, and Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka, who all have 12. It is fair to say that Cunha is in exceptional company.

One of the best things about the 25-year-old is his versatility. This term, he has played right across the front three and in a deeper role, and whilst his best football arguably comes as a number ten, he has still contributed to goals when playing other positions this season.

Frustratingly for the Old Gold, Cunha could soon be set to leave Molineux. Football Insider recently reported that Manchester United 'are plotting a move to sign' the Brazilian next summer. Whilst this would be a big blow for the club, they might have an on-loan star ready to step up.

The academy star who can replace Cunha

The player in question here is 21-year-old Welsh attacking midfielder Chem Campbell. The youngster is currently out on loan at League 1 side Reading, where he has put in some standout performances.

This term, the youngster has played 14 times in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering four assists so far. He has predominantly played as a winger, although is also able to play as a number ten.

The Welshman has already experienced first-team football at Molineux. The Old Gold academy star has played eight games so far for Wolves, featuring for 172 minutes. He made his first team debut in the Carabao Cup in 2019.

Since then, Campbell has had three loans, in order to better prepare him for a potential first-team role at Molineux in the future. As well as his time at Reading this term, the young attacker has spent time at Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers.

Campbell record per club in senior football Club Games Minutes G/A Wolves 8 172 0 Wycombe Wanderers 25 1248 3 Charlton Athletic 16 921 4 Reading 14 944 7 Stats from Transfermarkt

He is someone highly rated at the Midlands club. Wolves pathways manager Steve Davis was full of praise for Campbell, explaining that he can “unlock a defence”, noting he has “an ability to see passes and create chances” for his teammates with ease.

Should Cunha depart the club, Campbell could certainly prove to be a good option to replace Wolves’ star man. Whilst he might need time to bed into the first team fold at first, there is no reason why he cannot eventually make that spot his own and become a prominent member of Gary O’Neil’s side.