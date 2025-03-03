Since David Moyes took over, Everton have produced 11.59 xG in their last eight Premier League games, scoring 15 goals in the process.

This is a huge improvement, as prior to this point, under Sean Dyche, the Toffees had only produced a total of 21.79 xG in their 19 Premier League games, scoring just 12 goals in that timeframe for the previous manager.

Everton's xG for & against since Moyes' return (Premier League) Opposition xG for xG against Aston Villa (Home) 1.14 1.21 Tottenham (Home) 1.95 1.12 Brighton (Away) 0.85 0.73 Leicester (Home) 2.46 0.33 Liverpool (Home) 0.95 0.62 Crystal Palace (Away) 0.96 1.72 Manchester United (Home) 1.91 0.41 Brentford (Away) 1.37 1.48 Stats taken from Sofascore

So, how have the Toffees gone from underachieving their xG to now overachieving their xG, turning their performances into valuable Premier League points, which have dragged them away from the relegation zone?

Beto is why.

Beto's incredible Everton turn-around

Everton have been struggling for a consistent number nine for a few seasons now, often relying on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who, despite his excellent 2020/21 season, scoring 21 goals in 39 appearances and providing three assists, hasn't hit those levels since, bagging scoring 18 times in the last four seasons combined.

In 2023, Everton completed the signing of Beto from Udinese, joining the club for a fee of around £25.75m.