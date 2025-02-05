Chelsea have scored 47 goals in 24 appearances this season in the Premier League, making them the fifth-highest scorers.

Of these 47 goals, only 11 have been scored by Chelsea’s wingers, seven of those 11 coming from Noni Madueke on the right side, and two coming from Pedro Neto whilst also playing on the right.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer have scored 23 between them, with central zones being far more popular for Chelsea’s goal-scoring this season, as nearly 50% of their goals have come from that central duo.

This shows Chelsea are struggling for goals from the left-hand side. Jadon Sancho has only scored two goals in the Premier League, and the Blues clearly looked to address this in the market, reportedly showing interest in Alejandro Garnacho.

Why Chelsea eyed Garnacho

Garnacho has made 39 appearances for Manchester United so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in all competitions.