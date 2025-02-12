After finishing in fifth place last season, there was a hope from fans that Tottenham Hotspur would be able to go kick on this year, a hope that remains very much unrealised.

Instead of fighting for a Champions League place, Ange Postecoglou's side sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table with more losses than wins, and a big reason for that is their incredible bad luck with injuries.

The North Londoners have missed practically their entire backline for much of the campaign and are now without top scorer Brennan Johnson and record-signing Dominic Solanke.