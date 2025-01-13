The unpredictability of Tottenham Hotspur's campaign has continued into the new year in full force.

In just two weeks, Ange Postecoglou's side have lost at home to Newcastle United, beat the incredible Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final, and then required extra time to beat fifth-tier strugglers Tamworth Town in the FA Cup.

However, with progress being made in two cup competitions, the mood in N17 is more positive than it was last week, and in yet more encouraging developments, the summer signings of Dominic Solanke, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray continue to prove their worth and the manager right.

Tottenham's recent form Competition Opposition Result FA Cup Tamworth (A) 3-0 AET (W) League Cup Liverpool (H) 1-0 (W) Premier League Newcastle (H) 2-1 (L) Premier League Wolves (H) 2-2 (D) Premier League Forest (A) 1-0 (L)

So, recent reports linking the club with a striker currently outscoring Solanke in a move reminiscent of Gray's should excite the fans.

Tottenham Hotspur chase free-scoring forward

According to a recent report from Spain, Tottenham are interested in West Bromwich Albion's inform marksman, Josh Maja.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that fierce rivals and fellow Premier League giants Chelsea are also keen on the 26-year-old forward this month.

While competition from the free-spending Blues is far from ideal for the North Londoners, the good news is that, per the report, the former Sunderland ace is valued at around £15m, which for a backup striker is a fee the club could easily justify.

It might be a complicated transfer to get over the line, but given Maja's form this season and Spurs' need for a backup to Solanke, it's one worth pursuing, especially as there are parallels to Gray's move in the summer.

How Maja compares to Solanke and Gray

Okay, so before we look at Maja's form this season and how he stacks up to the man he could be competing with if he were to join Spurs, Solanke, let's explore the main parallel between his potential move and Gray's.

The most significant similarity is that, like with the teenager's transfer, the North Londoners would be swooping in for one of the best players in a promotion-chasing Championship side.

Granted, the potential upside of the 26-year-old forward is far smaller than with the teenage star, but as he is currently West Brom's top-scorer, he is arguably even more important to them than the Englishman was to Leeds United.

With that out the way, how has the Lewisham-born poacher's season stacked up to Solanke's this year?

Well, in just 26 appearances for the Baggies, totalling 2077 minutes, the "sensational" striker, as dubbed by Nigerian football writer Samm Audu, has found the back of the net on 12 occasions, which comes out to an average of a goal every 2.16 games, or every 173 minutes.

Maja vs Solanke Players Maja Solanke Appearances 26 28 Minutes 2077' 2158' Goals 12 11 Goals per Game 0.46 0.39 Minutes per Goal 173.08' 196.18' Assists 2 6 Goal Involvements per Game 0.53 0.60 Minutes per Goal Involvement 148.35' 126.94' All Stats via Transfermarkt

In contrast, Postecoglou's starting centre-forward has found the back of the net on 11 occasions in 28 appearances, totalling 2158 minutes, meaning he is currently averaging a goal every 2.54 games, or every 196.18 minutes.

Now, while that comparison certainly paints the Nigerian international in a brilliant light, it's important to add that the former Bournemouth star has also provided six assists to his two this term and that the Englishman is operating in a far more challenging league.

However, even with that added context, Maja's performances this season have been seriously impressive, and while he shouldn't be looked upon as an upgrade for Solanke, he'd almost certainly be a useful backup, especially as Richarlison continues to suffer from injury setback after injury setback.

Therefore, so long as the price remains at £15m, Daniel Levy and Co should look to bring the West Brom ace to N17, as he'd be a valuable squad player, and the last signing they made from the Championship is settling into the team nicely.