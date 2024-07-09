The 2024/25 campaign is a crucial one for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side as they aim to close in on a return to Champions League football.

The Magpies were desperately unlucky to miss out on all forms of European football after Manchester United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, clinching the final Europa League spot.

As a result, Howe desperately wants to bolster his Magpies side to improve their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, but the financial difficulties have made it a struggle, relying on outgoings before incomings.

Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson both departed St James’ Park in recent weeks to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, generating the club £68m but losing themselves two of their most promising talents in the process.

The funds generated certainly have boosted the club's precarious PSR and FFP positions, also allowing them to invest in some new talents who can push them back in the direction the Saudi PIF want the club to go in.

Newcastle battling PL rivals to sign £76m ace

According to one Spanish outlet, Newcastle are battling Manchester City and Manchester United for the signature of Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo this summer.

The Uruguayan, who’s currently representing his nation at the Copa América, has previously also attracted interest from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old has huge interest from the Magpies, with the report stating that their financial backing from the Saudi PIF could see the club splash a big sum to recruit the defender this summer. It's even stated they are ready to trigger the player's asking price of £76m.

He’s excelled in La Liga since his first-team debut back in 2018, making 150 appearances for the club, but he may have made his last appearance amid the Premier League interest.

Should he make the big-money move to Tyneside, he would have a huge impact on Howe’s squad, potentially allowing one player to reach the next level despite his already impressive career at St James’ Park.

Why Araujo would be perfect for Bruno Guimaraes

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has certainly been a huge fan-favourite at Newcastle since his £40m move to the club from Lyon back in January 2022.

He’s since been linked with a staggering £100m move to the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, with Howe desperately wanting to keep hold of his star midfielder beyond this summer.

Despite Araujo being a defender, he can take Guimaraes to the next level, with his excellent passing game allowing the 26-year-old to reach the next level with his excellent ability on the ball.

The “exceptional” defender, as dubbed by scout Antonio Mango, completed an average of 70 passes per game in La Liga last season, at a completion rate of 88%.

Ronald Araujo's La Liga stats per 90 (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 25 Passes 70 Pass completion 88% Progressive passes 4.3 Progressive carries 0.9 Tackles 1.3 Aerials won 2.5 Stats via FBref

He also averaged 4.3 progressive passes per 90, demonstrating his ability to play the ball forward into the likes of Guimaraes, handing the Brazilian more opportunities to create opportunities - building on his impressive tally from 2023/24.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Guimaraes managed 15 goal contributions in his 37 appearances - an average of 0.4 per game - with his tally of 3.8 shot-creating actions within the top 10% of all midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues last season.

If Newcastle are to return to Champions League football in the near future, defensive solidity is a must, with Araujo potentially providing that with his average of 1.3 tackles per game.

His ability on the ball can unlock Guimaraes’ full potential, allowing him to have more opportunities in attacking areas, further boosting their already impressive attacking output.

Araujo may cost the club a pretty penny, but he would undoubtedly improve Howe’s defence and provide a long-term solution at the heart of Newcastle’s defence.