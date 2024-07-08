Liverpool are yet to conclude any business since Arne Slot took over as manager but fear not, we are still a while yet from the Premier League recommending in August.

Tears were shed when Jurgen Klopp departed Anfield in May, but this is a great chance for a reset in Merseyside.

Manchester City and Arsenal have been the dominant sides in the top-flight over the last two years but it's time that Slot put the Reds back in the conversation.

They fell away towards the end of last term but with some more firepower and more defensive solidity, they should be right back up there.

So, who could they sign? Well, they've already turned down Newcastle star Anthony Gordon, although there is a belief according to reports that they could go back in for him.

Another player happens to be his England colleague Marc Guehi.

The latest on Marc Guehi's future

Next summer could see three vital players leave Anfield behind. All of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are out of contract. Of the three, you sense that Salah could be the first to jump ship.

However, if the latter takes his leave, they will need reinforcements. They may even need them before he departs.

One option could be Crystal Palace's Guehi. Slapped with an asking price of £65m, he has been the subject of interest from Liverpool in recent weeks, although considering his performances at Euro 2024, his signature could now be harder to obtain.

There also appears to be interest from Tottenham so if Richard Hughes and Co do make a move, it won't be straightforward to get over the line.

What Heskey has said about Marc Guehi

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast on behalf of..., Emile Heskey chatted to us about Liverpool's recruitment for this summer.

Asked about Guehi's displays, he was left incredibly impressed with the centre-back's level of performance in Germany this summer.

Although suspended for the quarter-final clash with Switzerland, he has been a rock at the heart of England's backline, taking Harry Maguire's left-centre back role and making it his own.

"He has looked so composed and assured," Heskey began. "I’ve been very impressed with him and he’s been one of England’s best players of the tournament so far. He has been solid in every game and formed an excellent partnership with John Stones at centre-back."

Marc Guehi at Euro 2024 Games played 4 Clean sheets 2 Touches * 91.8 Pass accuracy 93% Interceptions * 0.5 Tackles * 0.5 Ball recoveries * 5 Duels won * 4 Yellow cards 2 Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

The defender has only been a bit part of England squads in recent international breaks but he has now become a mainstay, something that has left the former Liverpool striker gushing.

Heskey continued: "Not playing a competitive game for England before at a major tournament, you have to say Guehi has been mightily impressive with the calmness he has shown throughout each game so far in the competition."

So, would he be a good signing for Slot? Heskey - who played for the Three Lions on 62 occasions - concluded: "He would be superb alongside Van Dijk. There is no better centre-back to learn from than him and it would take his game to the next level.

"Guehi has been so comfortable bringing the ball out from defence, he has good pace as well, so this would work well at Liverpool should it happen."

The Palace star did struggle with injury last term but featured on 25 occasions in the league, also captaining the club at times.