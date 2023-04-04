Tottenham Hotspur once again threw away two vital points on the road, as another relegation-threatened team snatched a result at the death courtesy of a 1-1 draw.

This time it was Everton who battled back despite a red card and conceding a penalty, with Michael Keane's unlikely scorcher leaving Huge Lloris stranded with minutes to go.

However, it was surprisingly exactly what their play had merited, as despite taking the lead the Lilywhites once again sat back instead of pushing on. Although Antonio Conte has been sacked, it felt like he was still right there in the dugout with last night's display.

This lack of attacking impetus once again forged a chasm between their potent front three and the midfield, which meant the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son were starved of the ball.

It seems neither Conte nor Cristian Stellini can comprehend that these are the team's match-winners, and to isolate them reduces their chance of winning tenfold.

Due to this lack of service, the South Korean continued his barren run in front of goal. The 30-year-old has been a shadow of his former self of late, with just six league goals to his name after 27 appearances.

Goodison Park played witness to another toothless display last night.

How did Heung-min Son play vs Everton?

With the worst Sofascore rating of those Spurs players who started the match, this alone is a damning indication of his performance.

The anonymity of the winger led to such a poor showing, as his 27 touches were bettered even by his goalkeeper Huge Lloris, who enjoyed 49 touches (via Sofascore).

However, even when Son was involved he was hardly influential. The former Bayer Leverkusen speedster could not muster a single shot all night and was unsuccessful in the sole dribble he attempted. Also, the fact he would lose possession nine times meant that for every three touches, he would have the ball stolen.

These abhorrent statistics were just the tip of the iceberg for journalist Charlie Gordon, who wrote a scathing assessment of not just his performance but his season as a whole: "Heung-min Son still performing so far short of his usual standards. Bit of a passenger in this Tottenham front 3 at present.

"All the quality coming from Kane and Kulusevski. 2yrs ago you’d have bet your house on him burying that chance just before the break."

With his strike partner Kane continuing to score, albeit from the penalty spot, it highlights just how impotent the £190k-per-week winger has been of late. If the England captain is managing to find the net, then his counterpart has no excuses.

In a season to forget for both the player and his club, Son must turn things around soon or face his season ending with a whimper.