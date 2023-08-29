Tottenham Hotspur continue to push for one final big signing, with the latest news posing an exciting prospect with just days until the window slams shut...

Who will Tottenham Hotspur sign?

As deadline day fast approaches, much of Ange Postecoglou's summer business has already been lauded given their fine start to the Premier League season.

However, with the Harry Kane money still untouched, it remains a sore spot for fans, who see it as another classic example of Daniel Levy's frugality and unwillingness to reinvest the club's funds.

That notion could be set to change though, with Fabrizio Romano having since issued a promising update regarding their continued pursuit of Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

The Italian journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Brentford have currently left conversations for Brennan Johnson focusing on different targets, Tottenham are prepared to insist in talks with Forest. #THFC Spurs already held positive talks on player side and now discussions taking place on clubs side."

It is expected that the Tricky Trees are holding out for £50m to sanction his exit.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

With that aforementioned fine start to the league campaign already making the Lilywhites once again seem like an enthralling option for players, their 22-year-old target would likely thrive under the new conditions slowly being enforced in north London.

Boasting an all-action philosophy that has already started to emerge, what Postecoglou demands from his attackers is unrelenting hard work to pair with their immense firepower.

He outlined this earlier in August when speaking on Richarlison:

"He is someone who has got all of the attributes that I look for in a striker, in that he has got the strong work ethic, he is always in the right areas and he is presenting himself and making a presence of himself in the right areas for the way we play."

Already this is seen through Heung-min Son, with the South Korean having also been lauded by his 58-year-old boss for his application and leadership:

"He’s an outstanding player. Especially the way I like teams to play with wingers who are a goal threat, he’s elite. He’s as good as anyone because he has that ability to play wide and play one on one. The fact that he scores goals is just priceless.

"He’s another one that I think shows real leadership qualities. I look at him and he’s pretty much a conduit for the whole squad. He mixes in all groups. I don’t think it’s just because he’s popular."

Now, Johnson could seek to be the latest to earn praise for such efforts, with the quality and work ethic to thrive under these conditions.

After all, he did score eight and assist three in the league last term for a side that narrowly avoided the drop, and when compared against other forwards across Europe he sits in the top 8% for progressive carries per 90, the top 12% for tackles per 90 and the top 21% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

He is a constant threat and consistent thorn in the side of opposition defenders, given how he harrasses them, and with him and Son working in tangent to forge chances for one another, they could swiftly form a pretty devastating combination - especially given how prolific the 31-year-old has been during his time at the club, hitting double figures for goals in every Premier League season apart from his first.

With the experienced ace cutting in from the left onto his lethal right foot, and Johnson offering a more orthodox option on the opposite flank, the combinations could be deadly.

In fact, pundit and former Arsenal star Ian Wright has even sought to praise the prospect of the touted new signing, speaking for Premier League Productions (28/08/23 at 2:40 pm):

"I have seen them linked with Brennan Johnson. That midfield, with Bissouma, Sarr, Bentancur and Maddison, in and around there, then with Richarlison up front.

“If you can get a Brennan Johnson – then you are looking at a Tottenham team that’s starting to cause a lot of problems. If they can bring in another winger like a Brennan Johnson, who is very exciting.

"He would be a perfect Tottenham player. I could totally see it, just like I see it with Maddison, then I would start to see the Tottenham, in their final form, look very, very dangerous.”

With Son a perfect role model and Johnson only set to grow, pairing them together would be the perfect blend of exceptional experience and youthful fearlessness, surely set to conquer the league under big Ange.