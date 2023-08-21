Hibernian have endured somewhat of a Jekyll and Hyde approach to the 2023/24 season so far. In the Premiership, they have lost their opening two matches and currently sit second bottom in the league standings.

They have made progress to the quarter-finals of the League Cup however, while they are still in Europe, made even more remarkable considering they suffered a humiliating defeat to Andorran minnows Inter Club d’Escaldes during the first leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

They have since gone on to win that tie before sending Swiss side Luzern packing following a stunning 5-3 aggregate victory to set up an all-British tie against Aston Villa.

What is the latest Hibs team news vs Aston Villa?

The Easter Road outfit defeated Raith Rovers in the last 16 of the League Cup on Sunday having rested a few first-team regulars, although they could be without summer signing Dylan Levitt, who sustained an ankle injury against Luzern last week.

He watched the tie against Raith from the stands, and it appears as though the Villa match could come too soon for the youngster.

Another summer signing, Dylan Vente also suffered an injury scare, being caught with a high boot which resulted in Raith defender Liam Dick being sent off, yet assistant manager Adam Owen stated he will be available for the European tie.

He said:

“Dylan should be fine. It was a nice welcome to Scottish football! He got it right on the nose; they just couldn’t stop the bleed outside on the pitch but they stopped it in the changing room. He should be fine.”

Lee Johnson must therefore start him against the Premier League outfit if he has any ambitions of securing group-stage football.

Will Dylan Vente start vs Aston Villa?

The £700k arrival from Dutch side Roda JC has enjoyed an impressive start at Hibs, scoring twice in four appearances, including the winner against Raith, and it looks as though Johnson has invested wisely since Kevin Nisbet departed the club earlier this summer.

Before he joined Hibs, Vente had netted 56 times across 83 matches whilst grabbing 13 assists too, and it was evident that his goal-scoring abilities would allow him to thrive in Scotland.

He certainly gave the supporters a glimpse of his talents during the home tie against Luzern, receiving a Sofascore rating of 8/10 for a performance which included a goal and an assist along with making one key pass and winning five of his eight duels, including two out of three aerial efforts.

He is clearly a nuisance in front of goal and offers a solid physical presence which could certainly get under the skin of Villa defender Pau Torres.

The Spaniard has won just 33% of his ground duels during his two appearances for the club so far, and he has been dribbled past once per game, suggesting that Vente could have a decent chance of winning the physical battle between the pair on Wednesday evening.

Hibs face an uphill battle to get a result, never mind actually qualify. With the 5 foot 11 machine leading their attack, however, Johnson knows his side have a chance, albeit a small one.