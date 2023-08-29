Highlights Hibernian could replace Lee Johnson with an impressive Premiership manager.

Hibernian finally lost patience with manager Lee Johnson following an underwhelming start to the 2023/24 campaign, relieving him of his duties.

The Easter Road outfit may have secured progress to the quarter-finals of the League Cup and the playoff round of the Europa Conference League, yet it was their performances in the Premiership that were clearly the catalyst in him being sacked.

The Edinburgh side have lost all three of their league matches so far, scoring five goals but conceded eight, and they are rooted to the bottom of the table.

The question is, who will replace Johnson in the role?

The former Sunderland boss was only in charge of the club for just over a year following his appointment in May 2022 and across his first full season he led them to a disappointing fifth spot in the league while failing to progress to the quarter-finals of both the Scottish and League cups.

There will be no shortage of candidates who will want to take the role, despite their position in the league table, but for now, former defender David Gray will be in caretaker charge until the international break at least.

The Scotsman compiled a list of some potential new appointments with names including ex-manager Neil Lennon, Scott Brown, and Derek McInnes among others, yet could it be a current Premiership manager in Stephen Robinson who is perhaps the best person for the job?

Could Stephen Robinson take over at Hibs?

Hibs have struggled recently and considering only two managers in the 21st century have reached 100 games at the club, this is probably a key reason behind their lack of success.

Robinson could be a wonderful appointment by the Edinburgh side, especially considering his recent success at St Mirren.

Since taking charge of the Paisley side in February 2022, the Northern Irishman has rejuvenated them, securing a top-six finish last term for the first time in nearly 40 years, and he drew praise from journalist Ben Banks.

He said: “Stephen Robinson btw, should be on the Manager of the Year list.

“St Mirren third from bottom last April, challenging financial situation, redundancies, skeleton coaching staff, but one weekend away from their first top-half finish in the top flight since 1985. So impressive.”

Considering they have one of the lowest budgets in the top flight, yet still finished above the likes of Motherwell and Dundee United is wonderful and the fact the 48-year-old knows Scottish football so well, it would surely make him an excellent choice.

He had previously enjoyed a spell at the Steelmen, winning 72 and drawing 27 games from his 169 in charge across three years while showcasing his attacking ideologies as his team scored 244 goals during those ties, working out at nearly 1.5 goals per game.

Johnson did see his team score 1.6 goals per game, but they also conceded the same number. In essence, they struggled at both ends of the pitch as he lost more games (24) than he won.

Robinson's contract expires at the end of the current season and this could certainly tempt the Hibs board into launching a move for the St Mirren manager in the coming weeks.

There will be plenty of attention for the vacant role, but Robinson stands as one of the better options available.