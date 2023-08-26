Hibernian continued their Jekyll-and-Hyde start to the 2023/24 campaign with a woeful 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in their Europa Conference League qualifier in midweek.

The gulf in finances was certainly on show at Easter Road as Lee Johnson’s men simply couldn’t keep pace with Villa, who could boast Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres among their starting XI - players who cost £51.9m and £31.5m respectively.

Having lost their opening two Premiership matches, Johnson could soon become a man under pressure. A win over Raith Rovers last weekend sent the club through to the quarter-finals of the League Cup and the tie against Livingston today is surely a must-win.

What is the Hibs team news vs Livingston?

Ahead of the tie at Easter Road this afternoon, Johnson will be without the services of Dylan Levitt, Jojo Wollacott, Harry McKirdy and Chris Cadden, with the manager speaking ahead of the match.

He said: “This is our bread and butter now in the league. We have to win these games, dominate them as much as we can. I have got respect for Livingston and the job that they do, but it’s about our focus and what we do.

“We have to move on from Wednesday quickly and we want to kick off our league season. Livingston is our next opportunity to do it.”

He also gave an update on a few players, saying: “Harry is gently back on the bike today and getting his heart rate back up to 50%, which is really good news. He’s getting his heart rate back up steadily. Jake Doyle-Hayes came on in the last game and Josh Campbell is available as well.”

There may be a few changes ahead of the tie today, but Campbell must be dropped to the bench following his disappointing performance against Villa.

Will Josh Campbell start vs Livingston?

The 23-year-old hasn’t exactly enjoyed the best of starts to the season. He was substituted after just 29 minutes against St Mirren in their opening league tie of the campaign, taking just 13 touches, completing six passes while losing possession four times - and Johnson claimed his performance was below par.

“I love Josh to bits,” said Johnson. “He’s a fantastic player and has goals in him. But he has to bring his game more often. His game is a powerful game, he hits numbers in terms of getting in the box and can win second balls. For whatever reason, he wasn’t on it today. Allan looked like it was too much for him, two games in four days.”

He was even dubbed “careless in possession” by former Scottish FA coach Rico following their first-leg tie against FC Luzern in the Conference League, and he continued his struggles against Villa.

The midfielder played the majority of the game, but he couldn’t quite get into the match, taking only 21 touches and completing just nine passes during his 69 minutes on the pitch.

The Scot also won just two duels from four and lost possession eight times while being deployed in the centre of the midfield.

With three points a requirement against Livingston today, Johnson must drop him to the bench and give another midfielder a chance to impress - and it could be a decision that benefits the side.