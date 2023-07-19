Hibernian manager Lee Johnson will be hoping to improve on the fifth-place finish his side achieved during the 2022/23 Premiership campaign, even though it did end up securing them a place in the qualifiers for the Europa Conference League.

Hibs have finished third only once in the top flight since the 2004/05 season and with the likes of Hearts and Aberdeen improving, it will be a major challenge, yet if Johnson manages to make some impressive signings, it certainly isn’t out of the realms of possibilities.

Dylan Levitt and Adam Le Fondre have arrived to bolster the attacking options, yet it is the defence which should be targeted as an area to improve on during the summer transfer window.

Johnson is making inroads with regard to this and is currently looking to sign Manchester United defender Will Fish on loan for the second successive season, following a solid maiden season in Edinburgh.

Are Hibs signing Will Fish?

According to The Scotsman, Hibs are keen on Fish returning to Easter Road in another temporary deal, with the manager remaining confident a move can happen.

He said: “We’re in constant contact with Manchester United and I am in constant contact with Will himself. I’m very positive about that one. But until it is signed, sealed and delivered it’s not one I can guarantee is going to happen.”

Although not yet finalised, the Hibs faithful should begin to get excited about this arrival, and Johnson may finally have a player who could replace Ryan Porteous following his departure in January.

How good is Will Fish?

The former Hibs defender left the club to join Championship side Watford having emerged through the youth academy and making over 150 appearances for the club across five and half seasons.

While his departure was somewhat inevitable given his undoubted talent, which allowed him to make his Scotland debut against Ukraine while still at Hibs, Johnson wasn’t prepared for him to leave halfway through the season.

His no-nonsense approach and tenacious nature is missed, yet Fish could slot back into the heart of the defence with ease during the 2023/24 season and replace Porteous.

Across just 21 Premiership appearances last season, the 6-foot starlet managed to provide an unlikely goal threat, netting three times, while also keeping five clean sheets and winning an impressive four duels per game – a 61% success rate.

To further put his impressive numbers into context, Fish ranked fourth among the squad for interceptions per game (one) and first for clearances per game (five) while also ranking fourth for accurate long balls per game (3.1), showcasing his ability to find a midfielder or a forward from a deep position.

Lauded as “outstanding” by the club's women's captain Joelle Murray following the stunning 6-0 success over Aberdeen in January, it’s evident that another spell at Hibs could see the player continue to develop.

With vital European qualifiers to come, the Easter Road side will be hoping to earn their right to play in the group stages of the Conference League, securing a major financial boost along with it.

Fish is still young and learning constantly, but he proved last term that he can shine in Scotland.