Hibernian are keeping tabs on defender Morgan Feeney as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Morgan Feeney to Hibs?

According to the Daily Record, Hibs are eyeing up a move for Carlisle centre-back Feeney as Lee Johnson aims to bolster his back line.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the English side this summer, meaning Hibs could secure him on a free transfer, although they could face competition from fellow Premiership sides Hearts and Aberdeen, while there is also interest from League One - suggesting that the Easter Road outfit face a tough battle to sign him.

Could Morgan Feeney improve Hibs?

In the top flight last term, Johnson’s side conceded 59 goals, which was the joint fifth lowest across the whole league, however, they face a big problem in terms of centre-back options ahead of 2023/2024.

The departure of Mikey Devlin leaves Hibs with just two senior centre-backs at the moment and there will need to be a few additions over the coming weeks in order to improve the depth of the squad.

Johnson could secure a reunion with Feeney, having coached him during his spell as Sunderland manager and the 6 foot 2 gem could certainly come in and solve their defensive problem, no doubt about it.

The Englishman made his debut for Everton when he was just 17, and although he didn’t make the grade at Goodison Park, he has played for Tranmere Rovers and Sunderland, before finally enjoying a solid run of matches at Carlisle, featuring 76 times for the club.

The defender played 31 times in League Two as Carlisle secured promotion via the playoffs, however Feeney missed the end of the season due to injury. The 24-year-old did play a big part in the club achieving a top seven spot however, achieving a Sofascore rating of 6.96/10, which ranked him as the third-best player in the squad.

He also ranked in the top five for accurate long balls per game (2.2), interceptions per game (1.3) and clearances per game (2.8) to further underline his importance to the team and Johnson must act sooner rather than later to snap him up ahead of next term.

Journalist Nathan Ridley lauded the player following his injury in April which ruled him out for the rest of the season, saying: “A real shame if Morgan Feeney's time at Carlisle ends like this. He's more than capable of playing in League One.”

Luring him North of the border for nothing would represent a good piece of business for Hibs, and they need to make defensive signings a priority considering just how thin they are at the back.