Former Hibernian manager Lee Johnson finally paid the price for leading the team to a poor start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite reaching the Europa Conference League playoff round, defeating Swiss side Luzern in the third round, Hibs’ woeful Premiership form was the catalyst.

They have lost their opening three league ties and are currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

The question is, who will be the next person in to lead the team?

Who will be the next Hibs manager?

There will likely be a few candidates lining up to put their name forward for the role, although one name which has cropped up could be a surprising choice.

Current Australia manager Graham Arnold has emerged as a potential heir to Johnson according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, who said: “Australia manager Graham Arnold is in the frame for the Hibernian job, as the club draw up a shortlist of candidates for their managerial vacancy.

“It's understood the 60yo is keen to consider the role, but is also attracting interest from two English Championship clubs.”

The two other sides haven’t been named but unless the board show greater ambition, Hibs will be the underdogs in a potential move for the 60-year-old, especially considering their chances – barring a miracle – of securing European football until Christmas.

Could Graham Arnold improve Hibs?

Johnson spent 15 months in charge of the Easter Road outfit, winning just 20 of his 54 matches in charge and securing just 1.31 points per game.

Hardly the most eye-catching statistics and the poor start just created the need for change. Arnold will bring a wealth of experience to the role should he be appointed, having managed not only the Australian national side but also Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC, averaging 1.71 and 1.90 points per game across both clubs respectively.

He has won two league titles and an Australian Cup during his managerial career also and would bring a winning mentality to Hibs, something that they badly need considering they have won just two major honours this century.

Arnold is perhaps best known for his spell in charge of the Wallabies and in particular, impressing at the 2022 World Cup.

During that tournament, they became the first Australian men’s side to win two matches at the FIFA World Cup as they secured progression to the last 16 for the first time since 2006.

Eventual winners Argentina proved to be a game too far, yet they gave their all and scored in every single match.

Reporter Vince Rugari praised Arnold recently while discussing the Matilda’s head coach Tony Gustavsson during their own chase for glory, saying: “Worth pointing out, as I did in the below, that it's not all over. Graham Arnold was facing similar criticism with the Socceroos in WCQ - but he pulled it out of the fire. His decisions against Peru and beyond were perfect. Gustavsson has the chance to do the same against Canada.”

It would be an interesting move for Hibs, yet with Celtic enjoying vast success with Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, it could work out well indeed.