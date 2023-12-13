One club's high-earning player is "ready to quit" in January as West Ham eye a move to sign him, according to a report this week.

A lot of noise is surrounding the future of manager David Moyes, with his contract expiring at the end of this Premier League season.

Moyes is unlikely to be offered a new West Ham contract, according to reports. In the meantime, though, it is believed the Hammers board will attempt to back their head coach with new signings next month. Fabrizio Romano says West Ham will be busy in January, with the club's board and directors "working" on transfer plans for the winter.

It is believed that signing a new striker is technical director Tim Steidten's top priority, as reported by reliable club insider ExWHUemployee. Michail Antonio's injury has exposed a glaring lack of depth up front and West Ham failed to replace Gianluca Scamacca in the summer.

Moyes' lack of faith in Danny Ings has saw him to turn to the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen as makeshift options this season, and while both have impressed, you could argue West Ham are in need of a proven goalscorer.

The likes of Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy, Chelsea's Armando Broja and RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner are just some of Steidten's top West Ham striker targets, but there is a belief they could seek to strengthen in other key areas.

A new midfielder may well be on the agenda, despite bringing in both James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez in the last window. One option they've been linked with is Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips "ready to quit" as West Ham eye move

The England international's spell at City has been marred by both injuries and a lack of opportunities. Rodri is a shoo-in for Pep Guardiola's starting eleven and one of the best defensive midfielders in world football, making Phillips' chances very limited.

Widespread reports indicate he may leave Eastlands in January, and West Ham are a potential landing spot.

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Phillips is "ready to quit" City as West Ham eye a move to sign him. The Irons are joined by Newcastle, Tottenham and Juventus as the sides registering a keen interesr ahead of January.

The £165,000-per-week midfielder (Salary Sport), despite his limited game time and fitness issues recently, is still a regular at international level and could provide real quality for Moyes.

Kalvin Phillips injury record since 2020 Games missed (via Transfermarkt) Shoulder injury - 2022/2023 18 Hamstring injury - 2021/2022 16 Calf injury - 2020/2021 6 Shoulder injury - 2020/2021 7

He's also been called the "best professional" by former West Ham captain Declan Rice.

“He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen, if I’m honest with you," said Rice to talkSPORT. “I’ve seen players who don’t play and throw their toys out of the pram completely and with Kal, every time he comes back here he pops on a shirt and puts in 110 per cent."