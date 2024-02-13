West Ham United chiefs have made a decision regarding David Moyes' contract as The Telegraph journalist Jason Burt makes a "high-profile" managerial claim.

Moyes pressure mounts after 6-0 loss to Arsenal

The Hammers remain winless in 2024 and succumbed to what was a pretty embarrassing 6-0 loss to title-contenders Arsenal at the London Stadium last weekend, with former captain Declan Rice putting in a Man of the March performance against his ex-club.

It was West Ham's most regrettable day of the campaign to date, and one which heaped even more pressure on under-fire boss Moyes. Fans were already divided over whether to offer the Scotsman a contract extension, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

“A really poor day for us,” said Moyes on West Ham's defeat to Arsenal.

“Very difficult to explain how we played so poorly. Arsenal played exceptionally well, we must give them the credit. The disappointing thing for me is, since I’ve come back to the club, I don’t think my teams defend like that ever. The disappointing thing is we were weak today, didn’t do the jobs well enough, didn’t fight to contain harder. We could have conceded other goals as well.”

Sunday's result has plunged Moyes' future into further doubt, regardless of the 60-year-old recently stating that talks were "well down the line" over fresh terms at Rush Green.

West Ham's league finishes under David Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

"We'll get back on it now the window is shut,” said Moyes on his new contract at the start of February. "We're well down the line and moving on with it. We'll pick that up again in the next few weeks."

Moyes and West Ham were criticised for their failure to sign a winger in the January transfer window as well, with the Irons now desperately short of options out wide following the departures of Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.

West Ham are reportedly exploring potential replacements for Moyes in the event he leaves, with Burt now sharing an update on the club's managerial situation.

West Ham make Moyes contract decision amid "high-profile" manager claim

The reliable journalist wrote in a piece for The Telegraph this week that West Ham have decided to postpone Moyes renewal talks, and it is believed that a number of "high-profile" unnamed managers are interested in the potential vacancy.

Indeed, it is believed numerous bosses of calibre are eyeing up the job, and London Stadium chiefs are well aware of this. It's apparently given West Ham something to think about, as the east Londoners will also be considering potential backlash from some supporters if they do decide to retain Moyes.

The 60-year-old guided West Ham to their first major trophy since the 1980s with a Europa Conference League triumph in Prague, but domestically, they just about avoided relegation to The Championship.

Since Moyes took over from Manuel Pellegrini in late 2019, West Ham have also qualified for Europe in three of the last four campaigns.