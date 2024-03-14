You have to be thick-skinned as a football manager, with negative results often falling on their shoulders regardless of whether it had much to do with them. Indeed, with fans growing more and more passionate as seasons go by and with more money being pumped into clubs than ever before, there's an added expectation for managers to get their side winning games and enjoying success.

While there is a lot of pressure on managers, they certainly can't say they're not paid enough, with the top ones earning tens of millions in the Premier League and other major leagues.

We have compiled a list of the 10 managers on the highest salaries in the world in 2024, as per The Sun...

The highest-paid managers in the world in 2024 Rank Manager Club Yearly wage 1 Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid £30m 2 Pep Guardiola Manchester City £20m 3 Jürgen Klopp Liverpool £16m 4 Steven Gerrard Al-Ettifaq £15.2m 5 Massimiliano Allegri Juventus £11.3m 6 Thomas Tuchel Bayern Munich £10.6m 7 Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea £10.4m 8 Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid £9.6m 9 Erik ten Hag Manchester United £9m 10 Simone Inzaghi Inter £8.8m

10 Simone Inzaghi (Inter)

£8.8m per year

Simone Inzaghi's wage sits at around £8.8 million per year, which isn't too shabby.

The Italian boss has overseen a major rise in the capital, leading Inter to the Coppa Italia two years in a row, as well as the incredible achievement of reaching the Champions League final last season.

His stock really has risen, and if he's to be offered a new deal, he'll definitely be in line for a chunky pay rise.

9 Erik ten Hag (Manchester United)

£9m per year

Erik ten Hag is a manager who is in arguably one of the most scrutinised jobs in the world at Manchester United. But to be fair to him, he's doing a cracking job, regardless of some of the slack he has received at times, as he recently hit the 100-game mark with an even better record than the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby did in this time.

The Dutchman is the fourth-highest-paid manager in the Premier League with a wage of £9 million, though that will likely rise significantly if he's rewarded with a new deal.

8 Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

£9.6m per year

Carlo Ancelotti has established himself as one of the world's best managers over the years, with four Champions League trophies and two World's Best Club Coach honours to his name, as well as many domestic honours.

Therefore, to see Ancelotti's wage of £9.6 million putting him eighth in this list is quite a surprise, as he's at the best team in Spain and a club which received the most revenue of any club in the world for the 2022/23 season.

7 Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea)

£10.4m per year

Now we find ourselves moving into the tens of millions, as Mauricio Pochettino's wage at Chelsea sits at £10.4 million per year.

The Argentine has had a rather rocky start to life in west London, despite lots of money being pumped into the club by Todd Boehly, as the Blues currently find themselves in mid-table.

However, the tide does seem to be turning at Stamford Bridge as the Blues are starting to play free-flowing football, which has seen them lose just one of their last seven games in all competitions heading into the March international break.

6 Thomas Tuchel (Bayern Munich)

£10.6m per year

Thomas Tuchel is one of the most under-pressure managers on this list at this moment in time, as Bayern Munich haven't been at their best in the Bundesliga this season, with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen running away with things.

Despite the situation they find themselves in domestically, the German club still have the chance to secure silverware in the Champions League as they're through to the quarter-final stages.

With Tuchel and Bayern set to part ways in the summer, it is unclear whether his next move will be as lucrative.

5 Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)

£11.3m per year

Juventus just haven't had the same bite as fans have been used to over the last few seasons, having finished in seventh and fourth position in the league respectively in their two most recent campaigns, as well as winning no silverware. Some would even say Allegri is lucky to still be in the job.

This season, the Italian club sit third in Serie A but still have a chance of silverware in the Coppa Italia, with Lazio coming up in the semi-finals.

His contract runs out in the summer of 2025, and if things carry on in the direction they're heading, the chiefs at the Juventus Stadium may think about getting rid of Allegri and his wage of £11.3 million per year.

4 Steven Gerrard (Al-Ettifaq)

£15.2m per year

Let's put it bluntly, if Steven Gerrard wasn't at Al-Ettifaq, he probably wouldn't be appearing on this list.

The Englishman hasn't had a very successful time of things in Saudi Arabia thus far, with his side only averaging 1.48 points per game after 25 matches in charge. They currently sit seventh in the league, but they have won their last two games, so perhaps the tide is starting to turn slightly.

This just goes to show the monetary power that they have over in the Middle East, with Gerrard's wage sitting at £15.2 million.

3 Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

£16m per year

Jürgen Klopp is in his farewell season at Liverpool, and what a ride it's been. The German has won seven trophies during his time at Anfield, including the highly coveted Champions League and Premier League.

As we all know, the 56-year-old is set to pack his bags and leave Liverpool at the end of the season, but there's still plenty of silverware that can be secured, even after their recent Carabao Cup triumph. Indeed, the Reds are still well in with a chance of winning the FA Cup, Premier League and Europa League, in what could be a quadruple-winning final season.

Given his success and Klopp being at one of the world's biggest clubs, it comes as no surprise that he comes in as the third-highest-paid manager with a yearly wage of £16 million.

2 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

£20m per year

Pep Guardiola is a name that everyone will associate with being in the top three of a list like this, due to Manchester City's success and the monetary power of their owners, as well as him being arguably one of the best managers in world football.

The Citizens were totally dominant last season as they secured their first-ever Champions League trophy, as well as winning the FA Cup and the Premier League, so you can't really question the amount he's being paid.

1 Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

£30m per year

At number one in the list is Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

This isn't the name that many may have expected to be the highest-paid manager in the world, as the Argentine hasn't gotten the best out of his side since the 2020/21 season when they were crowned La Liga champions, as they've finished third in each season since and have gone dry in the silverware department.

There's no denying that the passionate Madrid boss has plenty of managerial qualities and a successful history in the game, but when you're being paid £10 million more than a manager in Guardiola who is fresh off a treble season, there's something not right.