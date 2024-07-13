German heavyweights and last season's Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund have matched Tottenham's asking price for a "quick" player, and they could now hijack a major club's talks for him.

Players who could still be sold by Spurs this summer

Following the departures of Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele and Joe Rodon, many more Spurs players are expected to be moved on as manager Ange Postecoglou orchestrates an overhaul.

Young striker Troy Parrott is the latest squad member set to wave goodbye to north London, as the Republic of Ireland international jets back to the Netherlands for a medical with AZ Alkmaar ahead of a proposed £6.7 million move.

The 22-year-old impressed in the Eredivisie on loan at Excelsior last season, and it appears he's keen on making the Netherlands a permanent home as he flies across the channel to sign his AZ contract.

After Parrott and the aforementioned crop, Bryan Gil, Djed Spence, Giovani Lo Celso, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are other players who could be sold by Tottenham this summer.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

Postecoglou has spoke of the need to implement "drastic" change at Spurs this summer and over the coming windows, and it appears the Australian is getting his wish.

Another player who appears set for the exit door is right-back Emerson Royal. The Brazilian has attracted serious interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, and the Rossoneri have been in talks over a deal for him these last few weeks, according to reliable media sources.

While Royal has already given the green-light to join Milan, but it now appears Dortmund are attempting to hijack the Rossoneri's deal.

Dortmund meet Tottenham asking price for Emerson

According to reliable Brazilian corresponding news website Premier League Brasil, Dortmund have met Tottenham's asking price for Royal, around £17 million, and are attempting to hijack Milan's move for the defender.

The Bundesliga heavyweights could "block" Milan's deal for Royal, but a lot is now resting on the player himself, who has not yet decided on whether to entertain Dortmund's advances.

Royal, called "sharp" and "quick" by pundit Noel Whelan, has lost his place to star right-back Pedro Porro but proved useful last campaign in a variety of roles filling in for injured players.

The 25-year-old's future looks far away from Spurs, though, with his contract expiring in the next two years.