Slow and steady might win the race, but Chelsea are seeking to disabuse that notion through a bustling summer of activity. That said, Chelsea have also recouped over £120m in sales.

Further movement is expected in both directions, with Sky Sports News revealing that Brentford's Ivan Toney is being targetted as the solution to Enzo Maresca's problem at No. 9.

Nicolas Jackson is a talented forward but he could do with some more established competition than the 18-year-old Marc Guiu.

Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling continues to creep toward the exit, and Chelsea could end up replacing the England international with one of his countrymen.

Chelsea transfer news

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea could move to sign Manchester United's Jadon Sancho before Friday evening's transfer deadline, though Juventus lead the race for the 24-year-old, who is valued at about £40m by some reports and at around £45m by others.

Stamford Bridge bosses will monitor the situation and make their move if an opening is still there later this week, and given that the Red Devils are eyeing Sterling in return, the cogs might just fall into place.

Imagine Jadon Sancho & Ivan Toney

Sancho has well and truly fallen by the wayside since signing for Manchester United in a £73m package three years ago, ending a cardinal period at Borussia Dortmund that put his name on the global map.

He's only scored nine goals from 58 Premier League appearances, so Chelsea would be taking a bit of a risk in making a move for the £250k-per-week talent, albeit one that could pay off handsomely if handled right.

Indeed, Sancho dazzled during the second half of last term, back on loan at Dortmund, with his ball-playing and -carrying skills evident: over the past year, he ranks among the top 16% of positional peers across Europe for progressive passes, the top 14% for progressive carries and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

There's a player in there alright. Sancho has been hailed for his "gifted" skillset by former Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic, and his fleet-footedness and playmaking quality could even see him reignite the fire that has all but flickered out, performing alongside Toney.

Toney's Brentford teammate Toney's, Christian Nørgaard, has claimed: "I heard someone in the changing room comparing Ivan with Didier Drogba. I think he looked a bit like him actually – the way he kept the ball, his first touch and his passes."

Drogba needs no introduction, but the fact that Toney embodies the Blues legend's all-encompassing traits and physical strength is something that speaks kindly toward his chances of succeeding in swapping west London for, well, west London.

He's a mean goalscorer, posting 36 goals and claiming 11 assists across his 83 top-flight outings under Thomas Frank, but his link-up play and bullish presence would be perfect for a player like Sancho, who could overlap and use Toney's focal aura to find openings and enhance Chelsea's overall attacking play.

Premier League 2022/23: Top Scorers Player Apps Goals Erling Haaland 35 36 Harry Kane 38 30 Ivan Toney 33 20 Mohamed Salah 38 19 Callum Wilson 31 18 Stats via Premier League

Should Chelsea replace Sterling with Sancho and bolster their attacking point with Toney's arrival, they could be a real force to be reckoned with this year, capable of achieving great things.