Whilst Arsenal are still yet to win a Premier League title under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, the Spaniard has done a phenomenal job in turning the club around and pointing them in the right direction.

When he took the reins back in December 2019, the Gunners were sat in 10th place, nowhere near the level of a side pushing for Champions League football on a consistent basis.

He wasn’t afraid to make brutal calls, setting standards to set the club up for success, even excluding fan-favourite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the side due to his attitude issues.

Fast-forward to the present day, Arteta has built a phenomenal squad of players but is still lacking the depth in some areas to make the jump and become champions, with the recent injury issues highlighting the need for reinforcements.

However, nothing should take away the superb additions made up until this point, with the boss getting numerous decisions right in the transfer market.

Arteta’s best signings as Arsenal manager

Eyebrows were raised in the summer of 2023 when Arsenal completed a loan with an obligation to buy for goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford - especially considering the performances of Aaron Ramsdale the season prior.

The Englishman kept the second most clean sheets in 2022/23 but was immediately demoted to second choice as a result of Raya’s arrival - a decision that appears to be a masterstroke.

The Spaniard has been crucial to the club’s success this season, currently sitting third for the highest save percentage in the division - bailing the backline out on various occasions.

He’s not the only one to be worth every penny of his transfer fee, with midfielder Martin Odegaard cementing himself as one of the best in the division after his £30m move in 2021.

The former Real Madrid star has since registered 36 goals and 28 assists at the Emirates, creating countless opportunities in the final third for those featuring in front of him.

However, despite the form of the aforementioned duo, one other player has made huge strides in North London with his market value soaring as a result of his consistent displays.

The Arsenal player who’s value has increased by £55m

Back in the summer of 2019, Arsenal forked out £27m for the signature of French centre-back William Saliba, a player who would’ve been unknown to the vast majority of supporters.

It was a huge fee for just a 19-year-old with only 19 senior appearances, but it’s a move that has proved to be a masterstroke, with the defender becoming a crucial component of Arteta’s backline.

The fanbase would have to wait until the start of the 2022/23 season to see Saliba in action for the first team, but it’s safe to say he hasn’t looked back ever since - offering the defensive stability the side has lacked before his arrival.

He’s since gone on to feature over 100 times in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring seven times in the process, undoubtedly a threat at both ends, especially considering the club’s record from set pieces.

This season alone, he’s only missed two Premier League encounters due to suspension, often one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit and available.

Saliba, who’s been dubbed “phenomenal” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has produced some incredible defensive numbers this campaign, showcasing his importance to Arteta’s squad.

He’s completed 94% of the passes he’s attempted, winning 1.3 tackles per 90, along with 4.4 duels - making him the perfect ball-play defender with his attributes.

William Saliba's stats in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 22 Goals & assists 2 Pass accuracy 94% Tackles won 1.3 Duels won 4.4 Dribble success 67% Recoveries made 4.6 Stats via FotMob

As a result of his consistent showings, Saliba has seen a huge jump in his market value, with CIES Football Observatory now valuing him at £85m, a jump of £58m on the fee forked out for his signature.

The supporters must remember the Frenchman is still only 23, having bags of time to improve further and aid their pursuit of ending their two-decade wait for a league triumph.

It’s no surprise to see such a jump in value given his performances in North London, with the club needing to use his move as an example of the success they can have in buying younger players and moulding them into a superstar to strengthen their title ambitions in the near future.