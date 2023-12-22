Tottenham Hotspur return to London in the Premier League this weekend to welcome Everton, having defeated struggling Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last time out.

The three points claimed on the road made it successive victories in the English top flight after an emphatic performance against Newcastle United convincingly ended a dismal run of form.

Everton might have been hit with a ten-point deduction earlier in the campaign but have been immense under Sean Dyche's stewardship and technically sit tenth in the division, based on performance.

The Toffees have won four successive matches but will face a tough task in defeating Ange Postecoglou's side down the N17, though Spurs do have a mountain of injuries and absences to contend with.

Football FanCast predicts that Postecoglou will be forced into making two alterations, with Yves Bissouma and Destiny Udogie both suspended for the forthcoming fixture.

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

Guglielmo Vicario has started all 17 of Tottenham's league matches this season after signing from Italian side Empoli for an initial £17m in the summer and shall do so once again tomorrow afternoon, having proved to be a successful acquisition thus far.

2 RB - Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro could probably stake a good claim for Tottenham's player of the season so far, with his all-encompassing performances down the right channel immensely important for the fluency and fear factor of the London squad.

The Spaniard has posted five assists from 16 displays in the top flight this term, with no defender in the division surpassing his 48 successful tackles made in 2023/24.

3 CB - Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero is one of the best, most menacing defenders on English shores, yet he's also one of the most reckless, having been a large part of Spurs' disciplinary problems this season.

The aggressive titan will be crucial in nullifying the Everton attacking threat, however, with Dyche's side robust and combative and ready for a physical battle.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 14% of centre-halves across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 16% for pass completion, the top 18% for progressive passes, the top 6% for tackles and the top 18% for blocks per 90.

4 CB - Ben Davies

With Micky van de Ven still sidelined and Eric Dier untrusted under Postecoglou's management, left-back Ben Davies has been starring in central defence and doing a decent job, having started the past six matches.

5 LB - Emerson Royal

Udogie's fifth booking of the season has precluded his availability this weekend, meaning Emerson Royal will return to left-back for the third time this season, with Davies occupied in the centre of defence.

Branded a "liability" by talkSPORT's Jamie O'Hara for his dismal displays before the summer, the dynamic Brazilian has improved this term and produced some solid performances to aid Postecoglou's injury crisis over the past few months.

6 CM - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

With Bissouma picking up his second red card of the campaign last time out, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will deputise in the Malian's absence.

While the Dane is possibly not progressive enough for Postecoglou's system, he is a seasoned and industrious Premier League player and will work well in the centre of the park, keeping things tidy.

7 CM - Pape Matar Sarr

Pape Matar Sarr is a bit like the cement holding a towering edifice together: without him, it falls apart. Three of Spurs' five matches in the winless run were contested without him in the starting line-up; since his return, his side have clinched two wins from two.

Awestruck by the 21-year-old's performance against Newcastle earlier in December, reporter Ben Haines said: "Ridiculous how much of a difference Sarr makes. Reads dangerous situations so well, covers so much ground and makes everyone around him even better as well

8 RW - Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson was signed from Nottingham Forest for £47.5m in the summer but was withdrawn after just 30 minutes upon his return to the City Ground last time out.

The Wales international suffered a head injury but is thankfully okay and has trained as normal this week; his pace and trickery could be an invaluable tool against Everton.

9 AM - Dejan Kulusevski

As per Sofascore, Dejan Kulusevski has scored five goals and supplied two assists across 17 Premier League outings this season, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

Thriving in a central role of late, the Swede has averaged 2.3 key passes and 4.3 ball recoveries per game, completing 83% of his passes and leading pundit Chris Sutton to dub him a "special player".

10 LW - Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son has been as good as ever this season, providing the prolific brilliance to ensure that Harry Kane's summer sale has not ravaged the offensive verve.

Having scored ten goals across 17 Premier League appearances this season, the Lilywhites skipper is also one of the division's most devastating creative outlets.

Most PL Chances Created 23/24 # Player Club Stat 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 13 2 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 10 2 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 10 3 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 9 3 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 9 3 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 9 3 Heung-min Son Tottenham 9 *Sourced via premierleague.com

11 CF - Richarlison

Richarlison looks a man reborn since returning from groin surgery just shy of one month ago, having posted three goals from his past two matches at centre-forward.

While Son has been excellent up front this season, he's equally as effective in his natural left-wing role, where his creativity can supplement Richarlison's rekindled goal threat.

Tottenham predicted lineup in full vs Everton: (GK) Guglielmo Vicario; (RB) Pedro Porro, (CB) Cristian Romero, (CB) Ben Davies, (LB) Emerson Royal; (CM) Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, (CM) Pape Matar Sarr; (RW) Brennan Johnson, (AM) Dejan Kulusevski, (LW) Heung-min Son; (CF) Richarlison.