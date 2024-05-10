It's all still to play for in the Scottish Premiership title race and Rangers have been handed a boost ahead of their most important game of the season up against Old Firm and title rivals Celtic.

Rangers transfer news

As things stand, the Gers sit three points behind Celtic with Saturday's clash representing a potential title decider. If Celtic win, then they will secure another league title and their first since the return of Brendan Rodgers. if Rangers defeat their rivals, however, then the two sides will be level on points heading into the final stage, when things may be decided on goal difference.

This means that Rangers need all the attacking options that they can get. Already on that front, they've suffered a blow in the form of Oscar Cortes' continued absence due to injury. The Lens loanee showed plenty of promise at the start of his spell but has been disrupted by injury ever since. Nonetheless, reports suggest that those at Ibrox are still looking to turn his loan move permanent this summer.

In his absence, Philippe Clement could yet receive a boost in the return of Abdallah Sima though. According to Dr Rajpal Brar, Rangers are still hopeful that Sima will play a part this season, despite suffering continued hamstring problems.

Dr Brar told Ibrox News: “Unsure if it’s a reinjury but if it’s just tightness on his hamstring, then he could potentially return before the season.

"If this is a multiple-time issue that doesn’t seem to be responding well to rehab and treatment, then surgery could be considered which would see him missing all the remaining games or he could even have it in the summer.

"The club seem hopeful of his return and it remains to be seen how serious it is, but at this stage, surgery cannot be ruled out.“

Why Sima's fitness is crucial

With 16 goals and two assists to his name this season, no one is questioning Sima's clear quality, but his mounting injury problems should be a concern if Rangers are looking to turn his loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion permanent, as reports have suggested.

The winger has missed 16 games in total for the Scottish giants this season, with his hamstring the main concern. If Rangers are to splash out to welcome him in a permanent deal, then hamstring surgery could be the best way forward to end the winger's problem once and for all to hand the Gers a player capable of making the difference all season long.

For now, however, Clement must hope to get Sima to the end of the campaign. Patching him up for the Celtic clash may prove worthwhile if he is fit enough to make the squad.

The Brighton loanee already showed Celtic what he's capable of a few weeks ago in a thrilling 3-3 draw and is likely to show them once again if presented with the chance this Saturday. Perhaps the key to Rangers' title turnaround, those at Ibrox will be hoping to see their winger make a quick return.