A new update has emerged regarding Philippe Clement's long-term replacement at Rangers, and how Barry Ferguson can impress as he eys a permanent role at Ibrox.

Ferguson suffer first defeat in charge of Rangers

After the impressive 4-2 win away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership in his first game in charge, Ferguson was sent crashing back down to reality on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers lost 2-1 at home to Motherwell, having trailed 2-0 at the break, and this time they were unable to stage a Kilmarnock-esque comeback, with the boss bemoaning the result after the game: "There's obviously a clear problem in terms of playing at home and that's something me as a manager and my staff and the players need to sit down and really get to the bottom of."

The Gers' defeat, coupled with Celtic winning 5-2 away to St Mirren, means that they now trail their rivals by 16 points in the title race, with their chances of a first league crown since 2020/21 all but over.

It's now a case of Ferguson and his players focusing on going as far as they can in the Europa League, with the former Rangers captain looking to prove to potential new owners the 49ers Enterprises that he is the right man to take the job on a full-time basis after the sacking of Clement last weekend.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Ferguson "could be given" the Rangers job on a permanent basis this summer, should he impress in his interim role, despite various others being mentioned as options to come in.

The 47-year-old is "already well-backed by the Ibrox crowd thanks to his previous spell as Rangers’ club captain", and the appointments of Neil McCann, Alan McGregor and Billy Dodds to the coaching staff have also "inspired praise" from the fanbase.

The report does state that likely incomings new owners 49ers Enterprises are "keen to take their time over the appointment to ensure they get the right man", though, and getting a positive result against Celtic would “go a long way” towards Ferguson landing the job.