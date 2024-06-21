England came into the European Championships in Germany this summer full of hope.

They were and likely still are among the favourites, full of ambition as they bid to end nearly 60 years of hurt. Yes, it really has been that long since Bobby Moore raised the famous Jules Rimet trophy at the old Wembley Stadium.

Under Gareth Southgate, England have got closer to ending their trophy drought. The former defender has taken them to the World Cup semi-finals and the final of the Euros. Alas, they have always come unstuck.

The familiar point among those two defeats? England took the lead early on and surrendered their advantage.

In Russia 2018, Kieran Trippier crashed home a delightful free-kick in the opening half. Within minutes of the final of Euro 2020 kicking off, Luke Shaw arrived at the back post to fire home.

The Three Lions lost both games. Therefore, the performances of Southgate’s team at Euro 2024 should come as no surprise.

They may well have won their opening game against Serbia but it wasn’t half done with some suffering.

Jude Bellingham scored a bullet header after 13 minutes but they barely fashioned a chance after that. Versus Denmark, a game they would draw 1-1, it was Harry Kane who found the net in the opening quarter.

After that moment, just as they did against Serbia, against Croatia in 2018, against Italy in 2021, they failed to press with enough adequacy, they failed to find their teammates with passes and frustratingly dropped deeper and deeper. To put it simply, you’re not going to win a major tournament doing that. The proof is already there.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out why this is so painful for England supporters. Look at the quality of player the manager has at his disposal.

You’ve got Champions League winner Jude Bellingham, you have Premier League winner and Player of the Season Phil Foden in there. You’ve got a £105m midfielder in Declan Rice and you’ve also got that man Kane, the scorer of 44 goals for Bayern Munich in his debut season in Germany.

So, how do you solve the problem?

How Southgate could solve the Kane conundrum

After finding the net against Denmark on Thursday evening, the England skipper took his tally of goals for his country to 64. A fabulous achievement, right? Of course it is, no player in England’s history has scored as many as he when donning the national team’s colours.

So, is all of the criticism surrounding our main man necessary? Firstly, let’s let Gary Lineker summarise things nicely.

Speaking in the aftermath of a performance against the Danes, the BBC presenter said: “In all honesty, I think Harry Kane needs to do a lot better. I think his movement was minimal, he didn’t look to go behind and he doesn’t often, but even when he comes short, he’s just drifting short very lethargically, he’s plodding short and that’s not going to help.”

True enough, but the key point is that Southgate isn’t doing enough to help him. The tactics aren’t built around him and as a result, the team are suffering.

For those familiar with Premier League football, you will know that Kane isn’t just a goal scorer. He’s been a hell of a good player when it comes to finding the net but his qualities aren’t limited to just bashing the ball past a helpless goalkeeper.

Throughout his final few years at Tottenham, he’d drop deeper as he learnt to become a creative figurehead as well. The very fact that he won the Playmaker award in 2020/21 for registering the most assists in the division says it all.

At Bayern, although he’s scored a bucketload of goals that trend has continued. Indeed. during his term campaign in Munich the 30-year-old registered 12 assists. For context, among forwards in Germany's top flight this term, he ranked inside the top 14% for assists per 90. That's what Kane does, so why is there a fuss about him dropping deep for England?

Well, the problem stems from the other players at their disposal. Kane wants to play in the pockets, Bellingham wants to operate in that area, as does Foden. So, someone has to be sacrificed.

The Madrid star isn't going to be sacrificed but judging by how the Man City man has played in the opening two games, he could be.

Let's take a look at one of Kane's displays this season. The setting is the Emirates Stadium, of course it is, as Bayern draw 2-2 with Arsenal in the Champions League.

The former Tottenham sensation did score that night, albeit from the penalty spot, but he put on a passing clinic by dropping deep.

Surrounded by two of the most willing runners in the game, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, they were an immense threat on the counterattack. In truth, Arsenal's defence looked more troubled that night than they did all season.

Kane was a menace, playing constant balls in behind for his two German teammates who were relentless with their running. That evening Kane played four progressive passes.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Why is that important? Well, because it's what Kane is good at and he's not had an opportunity to bring that into play at this year's Euros.

Let's look at things a little more closely, shall we?

Harry Kane's progressive passing stats Competition Progressive passes (per 90) Bundesliga 3.2 Champions League 3.7 Euro 2024 1.0 Stats via FBref.

As you can see, the difference in England's opening two matches this summer is considerable. Their main centre-forward is not being used to his strengths. Considering he is the captain, their key man, this is extraordinary.

So, what should the boss do? Well, if that game against the Gunners proved anything, it's that the striker thrives when he has runners in behind to play these progressive passes.

Why Foden must be sacrificed by England

Bukayo Saka has been one of very few players that has shown he's willing to do this so the problem lies more so on the left. Foden, however good he was for City last term, should be sacrificed.

Without a natural left-back too, it's meant that England are essentially only using 70% of the pitch. There is no one on the left-hand side for Kane to play into.

As such it may well be a wise idea to play Anthony Gordon in that role. An electric and direct threat for Newcastle last season, he has the energy and the want to stretch the play and hug the touchline.

To substantiate that point, in 2023/24, the Toon winger was incredibly willing to get at his man, making 4.30 progressive carries per 90. He will get you up the field and quickly. Foden, on the other hand, only managed 2.93 progressive carries.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

So, there we have it. It's worth a go surely? Having Gordon and Saka down the sides makes the central areas less crowded, meaning that Kane can drop deep. Knowing that he has two widemen running in behind, he can finally use that immaculate passing range to cause more havoc for the opposition's defence.

Come on Gareth, it makes perfect sense.