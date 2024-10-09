Liverpool have some pretty serious fault lines that need to be bridged. Arne Slot's exciting start to life as Jurgen Klopp's successor cannot, must not, be constrained by lingering contractual irresolutions.

There's a case to be made that in Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool's most important triangle teeters on the precipice. Losing them would be like a house on a mountaintop suffering from a landslide and losing half of the framework.

It is paramount that all three don't go. Candidly, the uncertainty suggests that at least one of the players could be plying their art elsewhere this time next year. Such an eventuality might not bear thinking about, but heed this: there's also a conceivable world in which all three flutter off into the wind by the climax of the campaign, amid the looming end of their respective contracts.

Should this be the case, Liverpool need to strengthen accordingly. Losing the lifeblood of Slot's team will have catastrophic effects if first-class players are not brought in to take their still-warm seats.

Let's talk theoretical. Let's say, in some hopeless, apocalyptic world, that these fears are realised. Let's take a look at how Slot could shape Liverpool for the 2025/26 campaign. Would he be able to save the club from falling by the wayside?

1 GK - Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker is injury-prone, there's no getting around that fact. That said, the Brazilian is also one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and will continue to be Slot's number one next season.

Of course, Liverpool completed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, loaning him back to the La Liga outfit for the duration of the campaign, but he'll not displace Alisson, not from the bat.

2 RB - Conor Bradley

Farewell, Trent. Thanks for the memories. We all hope it doesn't come to that, of course, but if it does, at least Liverpool have one of Europe's most talented young right-backs in Conor Bradley, aged 21.

The Northern Irish star broke onto the scene last term and was hailed for his "sensational" start to life in Liverpool's first team by pundit Alan Shearer, who was gushing after the young gun's "man-of-the-match" display against Chelsea in the Premier League.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Jarell Quansah has recently signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, with Ibrahima Konate also in talks for a fresh deal after his inspired start to the season.

FSG and Anfield's sporting director Richard Hughes are desperate to avoid another quandary such as the one that hangs over the Red half of Merseyside like brooding clouds, portending a storm.

Konate has been brilliant, and if he can keep fitness levels on his side, will dominate under Slot's leadership for years to come.

4 CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

This one might stir the pot a tad. Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton superstar, is bound to be one of the names considered if Van Dijk leaves Liverpool at the end of the campaign.

According to GIVEMESPORT'S Ben Jacobs, Liverpool do hold an interest in the hulking centre-back - who has been dubbed a "beast" by analyst Ben Mattinson - though intrigue is just that at the moment.

However, if Van Dijk does go, it could be accelerated, and Liverpool could shatter their city to bring over one of the most talented young defenders on the continent - albeit with an £80m fee likely to be required.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson, aged 30, has possibly not been as good as he was when Klopp's Liverpool was at its zenith, but he's still a top left-back and will continue to star as the club's first-choice in that role next season.

6 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Revised efforts to sign the likes of Martin Zubimendi might have to be put on hold in the near future, for Liverpool and FSG will need to focus directly on replacing their soon-contractless triumvirate.

But would persisting with Ryan Gravenberch in the centre of the field be such a bad thing? After all, he's probably been the Anfield side's finest player throughout the early stages of the Slot era.

Ryan Gravenberch's Premier League Lowdown Stats (*per game) 2023/24 2024/25 Matches (starts) 26 (12) 6 (6) Goals 1 0 Assists 0 0 Touches* 29 80 Shots (on target)* 0.9 (0.3) 0.3 (0.3) Pass completion 83% 89% Key passes* 0.6 0.3 Dribbles completed* 0.9 1.0 Ball recoveries* 2.8 6.5 Tackles + interceptions* 1.5 4.2 Total duels (won)* 2.8 (47%) 6.3 (64%) Stats via Sofascore

A wider-stretched performance roll will need to be analysed before the Netherlands international cements himself as one of Europe's finest number sixes, but he's certainly on the right track.

7 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool well and truly hit the jackpot when they snapped up Alexis Mac Allister, World Cup winner and Brighton & Hove Albion "superstar", as he has been called by pundit Joe Cole, for a shrewd £35m fee.

It was a bargain, and he's brilliant. Liverpool are a better team for the Argentine's influence, and he will continue to have a say in the club's hopes for an illustrious era.

8 RW - Rodrygo

Salah might be 32, but he's still one of the finest players in the Premier League. This season, the Egyptian king has posted six goals and five assists from ten matches (nine starts) in all competitions.

His successor would need to be capable of bringing an elite class of attacking talent, and Real Madrid's Rodrygo - who reportedly has a £136m price tag - would certainly fit the bill.

Rodrygo, who was described as one of "the best players in the world" by manager Carlo Ancelotti, has been on Liverpool's radar for a while, with reports from Spain this summer suggesting that Liverpool are biding their time ahead of an official transfer bid.

Los Blancos have an embarrassment of riches that will potentially include Alexander-Arnold in the near future, but Rodrygo might want to leave and prove himself elsewhere. At Liverpool, the Brazil international could become the main man.

9 AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

There's no question that Dominik Szoboszlai has elements of his game that require improvements, but the Hungary captain is a veritable engine and works tirelessly to enable the fluency and success of Liverpool's attack.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz was one of the most talked-about Liverpool players across the summer months, with Barcelona in need of a left winger and Liverpool linked with Anthony Gordon.

The Colombia international has taken loping strides under Slot this term, already boasting five goals and an assist from just seven Premier League matches. He's going nowhere.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Fingers crossed, Darwin Nunez will continue to make gains in this new system. He's only scored one goal this year - and what a goal it was - but he's also started just three matches in all competitions and is still one of the most talented players in the Premier League, capable of brilliant things.

With Salah gone in his future Merseyside world, he'll need to shoulder some hefty new responsibility. Can he succeed?

Possible Liverpool line-up (2025/26) in full: (GK) Alisson Becker; (RB) Conor Bradley, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Jarrad Branthwaite, (LB) Andy Robertson; (CM) Ryan Gravenberch, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister; (RW) Rodrygo, (AM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (LW) Luis Diaz; (CF) Diogo Jota