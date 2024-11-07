A report this week has shared how West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is frustrating "crucial figures" at the club and creating problems, with the 58-year-old's future hanging in the balance.

Lopetegui facing West Ham sack with Everton game crucial

Some foreign reports have claimed that Lopetegui's dismissal as West Ham boss is inevitable, as technical director Tim Steidten targets the likes of ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and former Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri, but this isn't the consensus among national media.

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg shared an in-depth update on Lopetegui's future on Wednesday, suggesting the Spaniard faces a review of his position if West Ham fail to beat lowly Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

West Ham apparently still hope that Lopetegui can turn the club's fortunes around, but it is believed those within the east London club are quite shocked to be 14th in the table with just three wins from their opening 10 games, especially after spending over £120 million in the summer transfer window.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

While Lopetegui's departure is by no means a certainty, defeat to the Toffees will be a hammer blow for the tactician regarding his future, with majority shareholder David Sullivan and co holding internal discussions over alternatives.

As per Steinberg, West Ham have conducted "background checks" on Sebastian Hoeness (Stuttgart), Kasper Hjulmand (ex-Denmark) and former Benfica boss Roger Schmidt.

The dressing room could have a big say as well, with other reports claiming that "several" senior West Ham players aren't fully on board with Lopetegui.

How Lopetegui is frustrating "crucial" West Ham figures

Now, GiveMeSport have shared how Lopetegui is frustrating "crucial" West Ham figures and causing unrest at Rush Green.

Indeed, it is believed that the former Spain and Real Madrid manager's late U-turns over match-day decisions is prompting upset - while leaked information regarding a row with Mohammed Kudus hasn't exactly helped matters either.

Those within West Ham's squad are also doubting his leadership qualities, as well as his tactical choices, so it appears there is quite a bit of concern surrounding whether Lopetegui is the right man to take them forward.

The ex-Wolves head coach has an enormous task on his hands in getting both players and club officials back on side, but a winning run could do wonders as Lopetegui aims to garner consistency from his very new squad.