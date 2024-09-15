A recent update has emerged regarding Sean Dyche's future as Everton manager just before another disappointing day at the office in the Premier League.

Dyche under pressure at Everton

The Blues had made a dreadful start to the season heading into Saturday's trip to Aston Villa, losing all three of their opening matches in the competition. Despite threatening to be a great day for Dyche's men, it ended up being another miserable occasion at Villa Park.

Goals from Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert before the half-hour mark gave Everton a dream start, but as was the case against Bournemouth in their last match, the Merseysiders once again unravelled. An Ollie Watkins double drew Villa level, before Jhon Duran sealed a dramatic turnaround with time running out, meaning the Blues are still without a point in the league in 2024/25 to date.

The result has seemingly cranked up the pressure further on Dyche, who may well be losing admirers by the week at Goodison Park, with supporters divided over whether he is the right man to take the team forward. Now, a fresh update has emerged when it comes to the Englishman's future in charge at Everton, as he increasingly battles to save his job.

According to The Boot Room's Graeme Bailey, Dyche has until next month to prove himself as the right man to take Everton forward, with "the next international break" seen as the pivotal point.

The report goes on to add that potential new owner John Textor "has insisted that he is not going to become involved in any major decisions until he has the keys for Goodison Park", but he is "concerned" about the situation and is "not alone" in that respect.

This means there are four matches in which Dyche has to show vast improvements, three of which are in the Premier League. The other is an EFL Cup third-round clash with Southampton on Tuesday evening.

This seems like a fair situation regarding Dyche, who is receiving plenty of criticism for the performances and results on show of late. Granted, he did well to keep Everton in the Premier League last season, but things appear to be going in the wrong direction currently. With a move to a new stadium coming, it is vital that the Blues are in the top flight, so having the right manager in charge is essential.

Next weekend's trip to Leicester City feels huge, with at least a draw needed to stop the rot, while the home clash with Crystal Palace also needs to see a positive outcome.

Should Everton lose both of those games, as well as the visit of Newcastle United in early October, those high up at the club may feel that the time is right for a change. That being said, a couple of victories in those fixtures could save Dyche's squad and suggest that his team have turned a much-needed corner.