Despite enjoying a historic unbeaten run, Southampton have been left facing the prospect of missing out on an automatic promotion spot after their form took a turn for the worse in recent weeks. With just one win in their last four games, the Saints have now been handed even more bad news in the form of an injury to Ryan Fraser.

Southampton injury news

Now five points behind both Leeds United and Ipswich Town in the race to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League, the last thing Southampton need is a growing injury list. Russell Martin's side just haven't managed to regain their form since Bristol City ended the club's longest-ever unbeaten run, with recent back-to-back defeats against Hull City and Millwall in the Championship summing things up.

The Saints were at least handed a break from their Championship despair with the visit to Premier League leaders Liverpool, but it didn't get any easier for Martin's side. The former Swansea City boss was again without long-term absentees Ross Stewart and Juan Larios, while David Brooks, on loan from Bournemouth, was cup-tied.

To make matters worse, Martin recently confirmed the news of Ryan Fraser's injury. As reported by Alfie House of the Daily Echo, Fraser is set to be out until after the international break.

If Fraser is to be out until after the international break, which will be at the end of March, then he will miss the next three Southampton games to deal those at St Mary's a frustrating blow, although it could have been worse.

Games that "intelligent" Fraser will miss

As Southampton look to turn their form around, they'll have to do it without Fraser for the next three games at least. Among the fixtures that the winger misses would have been Southampton's crucial clash against Leicester City, but the Foxes' progression past Bournemouth in the FA Cup means that game will be postponed, so the manager could have Fraser back for that fixture.

Games Ryan Fraser could miss Competition Date Birmingham vs Southampton Championship 02/03/2024 Southampton vs Preston North End Championship 06/03/2024 Southampton vs Sunderland Championship 09/03/2024 Leicester City vs Southampton Championship Postponed

Martin will be well aware of the impact that Fraser's absence could have too, having handed the winger plenty of praise via The Irish News back in October: “People ask me, ‘what’s he like as a person?’ – he’s a brilliant lad. He’s intelligent, he lives for football and he enjoys being here.

"We’ve been trying to get him fit by playing games, which is not ideal, but he does everything properly and that finish was top drawer. I’m really pleased for him. He has great technical ability and he’s a top guy, which I already knew before he joined the club.”