Liverpool fans have seen their fair share of seriously good players lose valuable time in their careers due to injuries down the years, with Daniel Sturridge perhaps the most notable example of a truly elite talent not reaching his full potential due to time spent in the treatment room.

Their Premier League campaign is off to a flying start under new manager Arne Slot, but one of their biggest wins of the season so far, a 2-1 victory over Chelsea, came at the cost of Diogo Jota's fitness, as he suffered a torso injury during a challenge with Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 27-year-old has been sensational since joining from Wolves in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £41m, but Slot has confirmed the Portugal international will be missing until after the November international break, which will take his total tally of missed Liverpool games up to 75, according to injury data gathered by Transfermarkt.

thiago-alcantara-liverpool
Knee bruise, 18 games missed

December 7th, 2020 to March 1st, 2021

After a superb start to his debut campaign which yielded five goals in his first nine league matches for his new club as well as a stunning hat trick away at Atalanta in the Champions League, Jota was reported to have a knee problem two days before a 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland. Despite playing 87 minutes in that clash, he was then absent until March with a somewhat mysterious injury.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

13 December, 2020

Premier League

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

16 December, 2020

Premier League

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

19 December, 2020

Premier League

Liverpool 1-1 West Brom

27 December, 2020

Premier League

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

30 December, 2020

Premier League

Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

4 January, 2021

Premier League

Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool

8 January, 2021

FA Cup

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17 January, 2021

Premier League

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

21 January, 2021

Premier League

Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool

24 January, 2021

FA Cup

Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

28 January, 2021

Premier League

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool

31 January, 2021

Premier League

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

3 February, 2021

Premier League

Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City

7 February, 2021

Premier League

Leicester 3-1 Liverpool

13 February, 2021

Premier League

RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool

16 February, 2021

Champions League

Liverpool 0-2 Everton

20 February, 2021

Premier League

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool

28 February, 2021

Premier League

Foot injury, 2 games missed

May 13th, 2021 to May 24th, 2021

Jota's return in March coincided with an upturn in form for the Reds, who won eight of their final ten league games, drawing the other two, but he missed two of the final three matches with a foot problem picked up during a 4-2 win at Manchester United, in which he scored.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

West Brom 1-2 Liverpool

16 May, 2021

Premier League

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

19 May, 2021

Premier League

Ankle injury, 2 games missed

February 14th, 2022 to February 28th, 2022

sadio-mane-jordan-henderson-diogo-jota-liverpool-premier-league

His fitness for Liverpool was very good in the 2021/22 season, missing just two games on his way to racking up 21 goals and six assists in all competitions.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Liverpool 3-1 Norwich

19 February, 2022

Premier League

Liverpool 6-0 Leeds

23 February, 2022

Premier League

Hamstring injury, 6 games missed

August 1st, 2022 to September 1st, 2022

After picking up a hamstring problem in the final Portugal game before the summer, the Liverpool star returned to pre-season training in July only to suffer a further setback, causing him to miss the Community Shield win against Manchester City as well as the opening five league fixtures, during which the Reds struggled until a 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth at Anfield.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City

30 July, 2022

Community Shield

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

6 August, 2022

Premier League

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

15 August, 2022

Premier League

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

22 August, 2022

Premier League

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

27 August, 2022

Premier League

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

31 August, 2022

Premier League

Calf injury, 18 games missed

October 17th, 2022 to February 10th, 2023

luis-diaz-mohamed-salah-liverpool-opinion

After returning to form with a stunning five-minute hat-trick of assists in the 7-1 win against Rangers - setting up all three of Mohamed Salah's goals - Jota put in a superb display in a 1-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield, a game remembered for Salah's stunning finish on the break after a long ball from Alisson.

Unfortunately, that win came at a cost as the Portugal star was withdrawn late in stoppage time after feeling something in his calf. He missed the entirety of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as his nation were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

19 October, 2022

Premier League

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

22 October, 2022

Premier League

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool

26 October, 2022

Champions League

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds

29 October, 2022

Premier League

Liverpool 2-0 Napoli

1 November, 2022

Champions League

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

6 November, 2022

Premier League

Liverpool 3-2 Derby (on pens)

9 November, 2022

Carabao Cup

Liverpool 3-1 Southampton

12 November, 2022

Premier League

Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool

22 December, 2022

Carabao Cup

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

26 December, 2022

Premier League

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

30 December, 2022

Premier League

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool

2 January, 2023

Premier League

Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

7 January, 2023

FA Cup

Brighton 3-0 Liverpool

14 January, 2023

Premier League

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (replay)

17 January, 2023

FA Cup

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

21 January, 2023

Premier League

Brighton 2-1 Liverpool

29 January, 2023

FA Cup

Wolves 3-0 Liverpool

4 February, 2023

Premier League
mohamed-salah-liverpool-transfer-kudus-rodrygo
Muscle injury, 8 games missed

November 26th, 2023 to December 24th, 2023

simon-hooper-var-tottenham-liverpool

The beginning of the 2023/24 campaign brought with it an extended run in the team for the versatile forward, thought he did miss one match through suspension after what Liverpool fans may refer to as that Simon Hooper game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, he was soon struck down by a vague "muscle injury" which ruled him out of eight games across three competitions.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Liverpool 4-0 LASK

30 November, 2023

Europa League

Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

3 December, 2023

Premier League

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool

6 December, 2023

Premier League

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

9 December, 2023

Premier League

Union SG 2-1 Liverpool

14 December, 2023

Europa League

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17 December, 2023

Premier League

Liverpool 5-1 West Ham

20 December, 2023

Carabao Cup

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

23 December, 2023

Premier League
premier-league-most-yellow-cards
1

Knee collateral ligament tear, 11 games missed

February 18th, 2024 to April 9th, 2024

Jota returned in truly stunning form after the prior injury, smashing in five goals and three assists in seven league fixtures over the Christmas and New Year's period as Liverpool won six of those games. Once again, however, it didn't last long, with a serious knee injury nearly ending his season.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Liverpool 4-1 Luton

21 February, 2024

Premier League

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (AET)

25 February, 2024

Carabao Cup

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

28 February, 2024

FA Cup

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool

2 March, 2024

Premier League

Sparta Prague 1-5 Liverpool

7 March, 2024

Europa League

Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City

10 March, 2024

Premier League

Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague

14 March, 2024

Europa League

Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool (AET)

17 March, 2024

FA Cup

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

31 March, 2024

Premier League

Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United

4 April, 2024

Premier League

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

7 April, 2024

Premier League

Hip injury, 4 games missed

April 22nd, 2024 to May 14th, 2024

Less than two weeks after returning from his knee ligament injury, Jota suffered a hip problem and would miss the remaining five games of the top-flight season, albeit he did make the bench for the final-day win against Wolves, meaning only four count as missed games through injury.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Everton 2-0 Liverpool

24 April, 2024

Premier League

West Ham 2-2 Liverpool

27 April, 2024

Premier League

Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

5 May, 2024

Premier League

Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool

13 May, 2024

Premier League

Torso injury, 6 games missed

October 21st, 2024 to November 24th, 2024

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota in action against Chelsea

After a foul by Adarabioyo during the clash at Anfield, Slot's first "big six" clash, Jota has been ruled out with a suspected rib injury until at least the end of the next international break, which sets his targeted return fixture as the trip to Southampton on November 24th.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool

23 October, 2024

Champions League

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

27 October, 2024

Premier League

Brighton vs Liverpool

30 October, 2024

Carabao Cup

Liverpool vs Brighton

2 November, 2024

Premier League

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen

5 November, 2024

Champions League

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

9 November, 2024

Premier League