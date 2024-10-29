Liverpool fans have seen their fair share of seriously good players lose valuable time in their careers due to injuries down the years, with Daniel Sturridge perhaps the most notable example of a truly elite talent not reaching his full potential due to time spent in the treatment room.

Their Premier League campaign is off to a flying start under new manager Arne Slot, but one of their biggest wins of the season so far, a 2-1 victory over Chelsea, came at the cost of Diogo Jota's fitness, as he suffered a torso injury during a challenge with Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 27-year-old has been sensational since joining from Wolves in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £41m, but Slot has confirmed the Portugal international will be missing until after the November international break, which will take his total tally of missed Liverpool games up to 75, according to injury data gathered by Transfermarkt.

Knee bruise, 18 games missed

December 7th, 2020 to March 1st, 2021

After a superb start to his debut campaign which yielded five goals in his first nine league matches for his new club as well as a stunning hat trick away at Atalanta in the Champions League, Jota was reported to have a knee problem two days before a 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland. Despite playing 87 minutes in that clash, he was then absent until March with a somewhat mysterious injury.

Fixture missed Date Competition Fulham 1-1 Liverpool 13 December, 2020 Premier League Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham 16 December, 2020 Premier League Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool 19 December, 2020 Premier League Liverpool 1-1 West Brom 27 December, 2020 Premier League Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 30 December, 2020 Premier League Southampton 1-0 Liverpool 4 January, 2021 Premier League Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool 8 January, 2021 FA Cup Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United 17 January, 2021 Premier League Liverpool 0-1 Burnley 21 January, 2021 Premier League Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool 24 January, 2021 FA Cup Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool 28 January, 2021 Premier League West Ham 1-3 Liverpool 31 January, 2021 Premier League Liverpool 0-1 Brighton 3 February, 2021 Premier League Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City 7 February, 2021 Premier League Leicester 3-1 Liverpool 13 February, 2021 Premier League RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool 16 February, 2021 Champions League Liverpool 0-2 Everton 20 February, 2021 Premier League Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool 28 February, 2021 Premier League

May 13th, 2021 to May 24th, 2021

Jota's return in March coincided with an upturn in form for the Reds, who won eight of their final ten league games, drawing the other two, but he missed two of the final three matches with a foot problem picked up during a 4-2 win at Manchester United, in which he scored.

Fixture missed Date Competition West Brom 1-2 Liverpool 16 May, 2021 Premier League Burnley 0-3 Liverpool 19 May, 2021 Premier League

Ankle injury, 2 games missed

February 14th, 2022 to February 28th, 2022

His fitness for Liverpool was very good in the 2021/22 season, missing just two games on his way to racking up 21 goals and six assists in all competitions.

Fixture missed Date Competition Liverpool 3-1 Norwich 19 February, 2022 Premier League Liverpool 6-0 Leeds 23 February, 2022 Premier League

Hamstring injury, 6 games missed

August 1st, 2022 to September 1st, 2022

After picking up a hamstring problem in the final Portugal game before the summer, the Liverpool star returned to pre-season training in July only to suffer a further setback, causing him to miss the Community Shield win against Manchester City as well as the opening five league fixtures, during which the Reds struggled until a 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth at Anfield.

Fixture missed Date Competition Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City 30 July, 2022 Community Shield Fulham 2-2 Liverpool 6 August, 2022 Premier League Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace 15 August, 2022 Premier League Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool 22 August, 2022 Premier League Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth 27 August, 2022 Premier League Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle 31 August, 2022 Premier League

Calf injury, 18 games missed

October 17th, 2022 to February 10th, 2023

After returning to form with a stunning five-minute hat-trick of assists in the 7-1 win against Rangers - setting up all three of Mohamed Salah's goals - Jota put in a superb display in a 1-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield, a game remembered for Salah's stunning finish on the break after a long ball from Alisson.

Unfortunately, that win came at a cost as the Portugal star was withdrawn late in stoppage time after feeling something in his calf. He missed the entirety of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as his nation were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

Fixture missed Date Competition Liverpool 1-0 West Ham 19 October, 2022 Premier League Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool 22 October, 2022 Premier League Ajax 0-3 Liverpool 26 October, 2022 Champions League Liverpool 1-2 Leeds 29 October, 2022 Premier League Liverpool 2-0 Napoli 1 November, 2022 Champions League Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool 6 November, 2022 Premier League Liverpool 3-2 Derby (on pens) 9 November, 2022 Carabao Cup Liverpool 3-1 Southampton 12 November, 2022 Premier League Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool 22 December, 2022 Carabao Cup Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool 26 December, 2022 Premier League Liverpool 2-1 Leicester 30 December, 2022 Premier League Brentford 3-1 Liverpool 2 January, 2023 Premier League Liverpool 2-2 Wolves 7 January, 2023 FA Cup Brighton 3-0 Liverpool 14 January, 2023 Premier League Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (replay) 17 January, 2023 FA Cup Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea 21 January, 2023 Premier League Brighton 2-1 Liverpool 29 January, 2023 FA Cup Wolves 3-0 Liverpool 4 February, 2023 Premier League

Muscle injury, 8 games missed

November 26th, 2023 to December 24th, 2023

The beginning of the 2023/24 campaign brought with it an extended run in the team for the versatile forward, thought he did miss one match through suspension after what Liverpool fans may refer to as that Simon Hooper game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, he was soon struck down by a vague "muscle injury" which ruled him out of eight games across three competitions.

Fixture missed Date Competition Liverpool 4-0 LASK 30 November, 2023 Europa League Liverpool 4-3 Fulham 3 December, 2023 Premier League Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool 6 December, 2023 Premier League Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool 9 December, 2023 Premier League Union SG 2-1 Liverpool 14 December, 2023 Europa League Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United 17 December, 2023 Premier League Liverpool 5-1 West Ham 20 December, 2023 Carabao Cup Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal 23 December, 2023 Premier League

Knee collateral ligament tear, 11 games missed

February 18th, 2024 to April 9th, 2024

Jota returned in truly stunning form after the prior injury, smashing in five goals and three assists in seven league fixtures over the Christmas and New Year's period as Liverpool won six of those games. Once again, however, it didn't last long, with a serious knee injury nearly ending his season.

Fixture missed Date Competition Liverpool 4-1 Luton 21 February, 2024 Premier League Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (AET) 25 February, 2024 Carabao Cup Liverpool 3-0 Southampton 28 February, 2024 FA Cup Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool 2 March, 2024 Premier League Sparta Prague 1-5 Liverpool 7 March, 2024 Europa League Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City 10 March, 2024 Premier League Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague 14 March, 2024 Europa League Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool (AET) 17 March, 2024 FA Cup Liverpool 2-1 Brighton 31 March, 2024 Premier League Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United 4 April, 2024 Premier League Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool 7 April, 2024 Premier League

Hip injury, 4 games missed

April 22nd, 2024 to May 14th, 2024

Less than two weeks after returning from his knee ligament injury, Jota suffered a hip problem and would miss the remaining five games of the top-flight season, albeit he did make the bench for the final-day win against Wolves, meaning only four count as missed games through injury.

Fixture missed Date Competition Everton 2-0 Liverpool 24 April, 2024 Premier League West Ham 2-2 Liverpool 27 April, 2024 Premier League Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham 5 May, 2024 Premier League Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool 13 May, 2024 Premier League

Torso injury, 6 games missed

October 21st, 2024 to November 24th, 2024

After a foul by Adarabioyo during the clash at Anfield, Slot's first "big six" clash, Jota has been ruled out with a suspected rib injury until at least the end of the next international break, which sets his targeted return fixture as the trip to Southampton on November 24th.