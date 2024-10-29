Liverpool fans have seen their fair share of seriously good players lose valuable time in their careers due to injuries down the years, with Daniel Sturridge perhaps the most notable example of a truly elite talent not reaching his full potential due to time spent in the treatment room.
Their Premier League campaign is off to a flying start under new manager Arne Slot, but one of their biggest wins of the season so far, a 2-1 victory over Chelsea, came at the cost of Diogo Jota's fitness, as he suffered a torso injury during a challenge with Tosin Adarabioyo.
The 27-year-old has been sensational since joining from Wolves in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £41m, but Slot has confirmed the Portugal international will be missing until after the November international break, which will take his total tally of missed Liverpool games up to 75, according to injury data gathered by Transfermarkt.
Knee bruise, 18 games missed
December 7th, 2020 to March 1st, 2021
After a superb start to his debut campaign which yielded five goals in his first nine league matches for his new club as well as a stunning hat trick away at Atalanta in the Champions League, Jota was reported to have a knee problem two days before a 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland. Despite playing 87 minutes in that clash, he was then absent until March with a somewhat mysterious injury.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Fulham 1-1 Liverpool
|
13 December, 2020
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham
|
16 December, 2020
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool
|
19 December, 2020
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 1-1 West Brom
|
27 December, 2020
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool
|
30 December, 2020
|
Premier League
|
Southampton 1-0 Liverpool
|
4 January, 2021
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool
|
8 January, 2021
|
FA Cup
|
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
|
17 January, 2021
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 0-1 Burnley
|
21 January, 2021
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool
|
24 January, 2021
|
FA Cup
|
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
|
28 January, 2021
|
Premier League
|
West Ham 1-3 Liverpool
|
31 January, 2021
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 0-1 Brighton
|
3 February, 2021
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City
|
7 February, 2021
|
Premier League
|
Leicester 3-1 Liverpool
|
13 February, 2021
|
Premier League
|
RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
|
16 February, 2021
|
Champions League
|
Liverpool 0-2 Everton
|
20 February, 2021
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool
|
28 February, 2021
|
Premier League
Foot injury, 2 games missed
May 13th, 2021 to May 24th, 2021
Jota's return in March coincided with an upturn in form for the Reds, who won eight of their final ten league games, drawing the other two, but he missed two of the final three matches with a foot problem picked up during a 4-2 win at Manchester United, in which he scored.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
West Brom 1-2 Liverpool
|
16 May, 2021
|
Premier League
|
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
|
19 May, 2021
|
Premier League
Ankle injury, 2 games missed
February 14th, 2022 to February 28th, 2022
His fitness for Liverpool was very good in the 2021/22 season, missing just two games on his way to racking up 21 goals and six assists in all competitions.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Liverpool 3-1 Norwich
|
19 February, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 6-0 Leeds
|
23 February, 2022
|
Premier League
Hamstring injury, 6 games missed
August 1st, 2022 to September 1st, 2022
After picking up a hamstring problem in the final Portugal game before the summer, the Liverpool star returned to pre-season training in July only to suffer a further setback, causing him to miss the Community Shield win against Manchester City as well as the opening five league fixtures, during which the Reds struggled until a 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth at Anfield.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City
|
30 July, 2022
|
Community Shield
|
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool
|
6 August, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
|
15 August, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
|
22 August, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth
|
27 August, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
|
31 August, 2022
|
Premier League
Calf injury, 18 games missed
October 17th, 2022 to February 10th, 2023
After returning to form with a stunning five-minute hat-trick of assists in the 7-1 win against Rangers - setting up all three of Mohamed Salah's goals - Jota put in a superb display in a 1-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield, a game remembered for Salah's stunning finish on the break after a long ball from Alisson.
Unfortunately, that win came at a cost as the Portugal star was withdrawn late in stoppage time after feeling something in his calf. He missed the entirety of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as his nation were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
|
19 October, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool
|
22 October, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool
|
26 October, 2022
|
Champions League
|
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds
|
29 October, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli
|
1 November, 2022
|
Champions League
|
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool
|
6 November, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 3-2 Derby (on pens)
|
9 November, 2022
|
Carabao Cup
|
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton
|
12 November, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool
|
22 December, 2022
|
Carabao Cup
|
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool
|
26 December, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
|
30 December, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool
|
2 January, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves
|
7 January, 2023
|
FA Cup
|
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool
|
14 January, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (replay)
|
17 January, 2023
|
FA Cup
|
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
|
21 January, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
|
29 January, 2023
|
FA Cup
|
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool
|
4 February, 2023
|
Premier League
Muscle injury, 8 games missed
November 26th, 2023 to December 24th, 2023
The beginning of the 2023/24 campaign brought with it an extended run in the team for the versatile forward, thought he did miss one match through suspension after what Liverpool fans may refer to as that Simon Hooper game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, he was soon struck down by a vague "muscle injury" which ruled him out of eight games across three competitions.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Liverpool 4-0 LASK
|
30 November, 2023
|
Europa League
|
Liverpool 4-3 Fulham
|
3 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool
|
6 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
|
9 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Union SG 2-1 Liverpool
|
14 December, 2023
|
Europa League
|
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
|
17 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 5-1 West Ham
|
20 December, 2023
|
Carabao Cup
|
Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal
|
23 December, 2023
|
Premier League
Knee collateral ligament tear, 11 games missed
February 18th, 2024 to April 9th, 2024
Jota returned in truly stunning form after the prior injury, smashing in five goals and three assists in seven league fixtures over the Christmas and New Year's period as Liverpool won six of those games. Once again, however, it didn't last long, with a serious knee injury nearly ending his season.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Liverpool 4-1 Luton
|
21 February, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (AET)
|
25 February, 2024
|
Carabao Cup
|
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
|
28 February, 2024
|
FA Cup
|
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool
|
2 March, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Sparta Prague 1-5 Liverpool
|
7 March, 2024
|
Europa League
|
Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City
|
10 March, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague
|
14 March, 2024
|
Europa League
|
Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool (AET)
|
17 March, 2024
|
FA Cup
|
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
|
31 March, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United
|
4 April, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool
|
7 April, 2024
|
Premier League
Hip injury, 4 games missed
April 22nd, 2024 to May 14th, 2024
Less than two weeks after returning from his knee ligament injury, Jota suffered a hip problem and would miss the remaining five games of the top-flight season, albeit he did make the bench for the final-day win against Wolves, meaning only four count as missed games through injury.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Everton 2-0 Liverpool
|
24 April, 2024
|
Premier League
|
West Ham 2-2 Liverpool
|
27 April, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham
|
5 May, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool
|
13 May, 2024
|
Premier League
Torso injury, 6 games missed
October 21st, 2024 to November 24th, 2024
After a foul by Adarabioyo during the clash at Anfield, Slot's first "big six" clash, Jota has been ruled out with a suspected rib injury until at least the end of the next international break, which sets his targeted return fixture as the trip to Southampton on November 24th.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool
|
23 October, 2024
|
Champions League
|
Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool
|
27 October, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Brighton vs Liverpool
|
30 October, 2024
|
Carabao Cup
|
Liverpool vs Brighton
|
2 November, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen
|
5 November, 2024
|
Champions League
|
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
|
9 November, 2024
|
Premier League