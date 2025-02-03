Earlier on deadline day, news broke of Tottenham Hotspur and their audacious late window bid to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, and it has now emerged just how much money they put on the table for his services.

Tottenham have offer rejected by Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi

Fabrizio Romano revealed this morning that, in the last 48 hours, Spurs had an offer rejected for Guehi in the last 48 hours - and the England international was their top target to bolster Ange Postecoglou's central defensive options.

The 24-year-old, fresh off the back of an incredible 2024, where he starred at the Euros and proved indispensable for Palace once again, was also attracting serious interest from former club Chelsea at the beginning of January.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

Chelsea reportedly had approaches for Guehi rebuffed as well, and despite the defender nearing his final contractual year at Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner's side continued to play hardball with Tottenham.

David Ornstein revealed that the offer from Spurs was a "major" one, but Palace appear resolute about keeping Guehi for the remainder of 2024/2025, as a summer transfer now appears the most likely scenario for interested sides.

Following this development, Spurs remain in the market for another centre-back, but they need to get back to the drawing board quickly, as it is believed that a late loan move for Axel Disasi from Chelsea is also off the table as things stand.

In any case, Tottenham's move for Guehi is a surprising, late show of ambition from chairman Daniel Levy, and The Guardian's Ed Aarons has now shared just how much he was prepared to shell out for the centre-back.

Tottenham made "£70m" offer to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

According to Aarons, Tottenham's bid for Guehi amounted to around £70 million - a fee which would've broken their transfer record.

"Understand that Crystal Palace have rejected a bid worth up to £70m from Tottenham for Marc Guehi," said the reporter, via X.

"Told that Palace felt it was too late in the window for them to bring in a replacement."

Later, Aarons elaborated further, stating on X that the offer comprised of an initial £55 million, with add-ons that would've taken it to £70 million.

"Some more detail on Tottenham's bid for Marc Guehi: Told it was £55m up front plus significant add-ons that could have taken total amount to £70m."

This sum was higher than all of Newcastle's offers for Guehi last summer and perhaps would've even been entertained if it was earlier in the window, considering Guehi's deal is up in 2026.

Unfortunately for Levy and Postecoglou, the bid was too late on, and they'll now have to wait until later in the year to reignite a move.