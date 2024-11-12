A journalist has shared some inside information about how the Tottenham Hotspur boardroom are really feeling about Ange Postecoglou following a very inconsistent start to the Premier League season.

Spurs blowing hot and cold in north London

This last fortnight has perhaps summed up Spurs' season so far, with Postecoglou overseeing excellent results against the likes of Aston Villa and Man City whilst also falling short in games they were expected to win.

Tottenham knocked City out of the Carabao Cup two weeks ago courtesy of goals from Timo Werner and Pape Matar Sarr, with the Lilywhites thumping top-four rivals Aston Villa 4-1 in north London just days later.

This could've been seen as the turning point for Postecoglou, but Spurs were brought right back down to earth last week with back-to-back losses against Turkish champions Galatasaray in the Europa League and newly promoted Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

Their defeat to Kieran McKenna's side was a particularly sore one to take. Ipswich dealt Spurs their fifth top-flight loss of the season, with Postecoglou's men now sitting 10th in the Premier League table as the Australian plots how to galvanise a consistent winning run from his team.

Following the international break, Spurs will take on City again, this time at the Etihad, and critics are unsure which version of Tottenham is going to turn up.

Postecoglou, speaking after his side's defeat to Ipswich, took full responsibility for the club's stop-start performances this season.

"That's down to me. That's my responsibility," said Postecoglou.

"The inconsistency we're having this year, ultimately it comes down to me and my approach and something I need to try and fix and see if I can help the players in that area."

While Tottenham could look to make January signings in a bid to back Postecoglou, according to some reports, supporters are understandably growing frustrated given the topsy-turvy nature of the results on show - especially after Spurs' boss appeared to promise silverware this season.

Journalist shares how Tottenham board really feel about Postecoglou

Now, journalist Pete O'Rourke has shared some news about how Tottenham's board really feel about Postecoglou after their start to 2024/25.

O'Rourke writes that Postecoglou is not in danger of the sack in N17, and he has "plenty of credit in the bank" with Spurs chiefs after guiding them to a fifth-place finish and subsequent Europa League berth last term.

He adds that there is no panic "in the boardroom" about the 59-year-old's future, so it appears he is safe for the time being, but Postecoglou will be desperate for his side to showcase the kinds of performances that dispatched Villa, City and Man Utd on a more regular basis.

As well as tough Premier League games coming their way, Spurs also have to face off against Roma, Rangers, Hoffenheim and Elfsborg in Europe soon, so the pressure is well and truly on Tottenham to deliver.