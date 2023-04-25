Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United have all joined the race to sign Chelsea's star player Mason Mount. The England international's contract at Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2024. According to reports, a contract extension hasn't yet been agreed upon.

The questions being asked here are, where will Mount go next, and if he does sign for Liverpool, how would he fit into their midfield?

Who is Mason Mount?

Mason Mount is a 24-year-old attacking midfielder/central midfielder who currently plays for English Premier League side Chelsea. Since playing for the London club, he has scored 27 goals in 127 games across all competitions.

He made his debut playing for Chelsea's senior team after coming through the 'Blues' youth system in 2017 and his international debut for England came in 2019.

While playing for England, he has so far scored 5 goals in 36 games. Mount was born in Portsmouth, England, in January 1999; the right-footed attacking midfielder wears the number 19 shirt for Chelsea.

Where would Mount fit into Liverpool's midfield if he makes the switch?

If Liverpool were to sign Mount this year or next year, it would be purely to strengthen the current midfield, which currently consists of the following players:

Fabinho

Harvey Elliot

Curtis Jones

Jordan Henderson

Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain

James Milner

Thiago Alcantara

Naby Keita

Stefan Bajcetic

If he does sign for the 'Reds,' he would definitely be an asset to the club. He would n easily fit into the middle of the field without Klopp having to make too many changes. Liverpool will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Mount's contract situation over the coming months.

Mason Mount's next club odds

If you look at some of today's major soccer betting websites, you will see that Manchester United have a slightly better chance of signing Mason Mount than Liverpool.

Some of the other clubs he could also potentially sign for are Newcastle United (English Premier League), Manchester City (English Premier League), Paris Saint-Germain (French Ligue 1), or Inter Milan (Italian Serie A).

Let's take a quick closer look at the odds:

Manchester United – Mount is currently priced, on average, at around 4/1 in the UK fractional odds format to join the Red Devils. This works out to 400 in the American/moneyline odds format or 5.00 in the European decimal odds format. This also means that there's a 20% chance of him joining Man United

Liverpool – To join Liverpool, you're currently looking at odds of around 6/1 (which is 600, or 7.00), with a 14.30% chance of joining

Manchester City – To join the Sky Blues, you're looking at average odds of around 12/1 (1,200, or 13.00), with a 7.70% chance of joining

Paris Saint-Germain – To join Ligue 1 side PSG, you're looking at odds of around 16/1 (1,600, or 17.00), with a 5.90% chance of joining

Inter Milan – To join Inter, the market is priced at around 25/1 (2,500, or 26.00), with only a 3.80% chance of joining

What's next for Mason Mount

Mason Mount is currently worth somewhere in the region of €55 million to €92 million. Whether Chelsea extends his contract to keep him there for a few more years or decides to cash in on their prolific star player while he's in the best form of his life remains to be seen.

Chelsea are currently in tenth place in the Premier League. They have just 34 points after 25 games, having won only 9 games, drawn 7 and lost 9. They have scored 24 goals and let in 25.

On Saturday, March 11th, they travel away in the Premier League to play Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Their next league game is a home game against Everton on March 18th, and then on April 1st, they have another home game, this time against Aston Villa.

