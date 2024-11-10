Newcastle United are finally beginning to see an upturn in their form, during what has been a poor season so far for the Magpies. They are currently in 11th place in the Premier League table, with 15 points to their name. It has certainly been a disappointing start to the campaign.

However, they got a fantastic win against Arsenal last time out. Eddie Howe’s side overcame last season’s second-place side, beating them 1-0 thanks to an early goal from star striker Alexander Isak.

They will be hoping their star players can show up again for their clash against Nottingham Forest, including Joelinton, who worked hard against the Gunners.

Joelinton’s stats vs. Arsenal

It was an impressive performance from the versatile Magpies player against Mikel Arteta’s side last weekend. Playing as a winger for the first time this season, the 28-year-old worked hard in a tough physical battle against Thomas Partey.

He received a 7/10 for his efforts against the North London side, from GiveMeSport journalist Kerrie Jacobs-Bryant. She explained the Brazilian was 'impressive with his physical play' across the entire game.

His stats from the game, courtesy of Sofascore, certainly show just how hard he worked. The Magpies' number seven won five from 13 attempted duels and two from three of his tackles, while also boasting a 96% pass accuracy.

Joelinton stats vs. Arsenal Stat Number Touches 38 Pass accuracy 96% Passes completed 23/24 Ground duels won 3/10 Aerial duels won 2/3 Tackles won 2/3 Key passes 1 Stats from Sofascore

Indeed, the physical side of his game is one of Joelinton’s biggest strengths. Arsenal are a tall, strong side, with Arteta intending to build his squad like this. Thus, his physicality was more than useful against such a physical opposition.

However, against Forest, this could well be a different story. The Magpies are likely to dominate the ball facing Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, and Howe could well opt for an out-and-out winger instead. Joelinton could move back into midfield, but Howe could boldly drop him so he doesn’t upset the balance of a winning midfield against the Gunners.

Harvey Barnes is the leading candidate to replace the Brazilian.

Barnes' stats this season

Sadly, the England international has had his Newcastle career rocked by injury so far. A foot injury kept him out for a large portion of last term, and he has featured just 35 times since signing last summer. He has eight goals and four assists in that time.

This term, the former Leicester City man has impressed. He has played ten games in the Premier League and has three goals and an assist to his name so far.

That included a particularly excellent strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which proved to be the winning goal.

The winger only made a five-minute cameo against Arsenal, with little time to affect the game. However, he has been an important player for Howe this term, starting half of the Magpies’ Premier League games.

The 26-year-old winger was described as “efficient” by football statistician Statman Dave, and that certainly rings true when looking at his stats in more detail. Barnes might have four goal involvements in ten games this term, but they have come in just 484 top-flight minutes, the equivalent to 5.3 full 90 minute games. He has four goals and assists in almost five games, a commendable record.

It would be a bold move from Howe to drop Joelinton in favour of Barnes. However, the game against Forest could see the Magpies have plenty of possession in advanced areas, a situation that the winger could thrive in.

It would be a courageous decision, but one that could pay off for Howe and his side.