Newcastle United have rapidly progressed in a short space of time on and off the pitch thanks to the takeover completed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in 2021.

The takeover allowed the Magpies to become one of the richest clubs in the world, with the new owners investing a huge sum of money into improving the playing squad.

The PIF's huge investment allowed the club to pull clear of any looming threat of relegation in 2021/22 with Eddie Howe doing a tremendous job in transforming the club into a consistent European contender.

He's since transformed the squad thanks to the investment, with the likes of Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes all becoming crucial players at St James’ Park.

However, one player who was already on Tyneside before Howe’s arrival has failed to maintain his place in the squad, with the Magpies needing to offload him amid reports that the club are already targeting a replacement during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle interested in signing a new striker this summer

Earlier this week, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed that the Magpies are interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham this summer, with the Italian side looking to offload the former Chelsea man.

Abraham - who will reportedly be allowed to leave for £28m this summer - has previously impressed in the Premier League, scoring 26 goals in his 89 top-flight appearances, averaging a goal every 3.4 matches.

He’s only featured eight times in Serie A during the 2023/24 campaign, after spending the vast majority of the season on the sidelines, after suffering an ACL injury.

However, the 26-year-old has still produced a respectable goal return during his time in Italy, scoring 37 times in his 119 appearances for Roma - a return that could spell the end of one player at St James’ Park should Abraham swap Rome for the North East.

Newcastle can finally axe Callum Wilson this summer

Striker Callum Wilson has often had to settle as Newcastle's second-choice option behind Isak, understandable given the Swede's record of 21 goals in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign.

The former Bournemouth forward - who arrived during Steve Bruce's time at the helm back in 2020 - only featured 26 times last season, managing to score on ten occasions, in a term that was plagued with injuries.

Wilson suffered four separate injuries after 2023/24 commenced back in August, which saw him sit on the sidelines for the majority of the year.

He's been sidelined by two different hamstring issues, whilst a calf injury saw him miss a further two months before suffering a chest injury upon his return in the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in February.

Wilson's injuries in 2023/24 Injury Days missed Games missed Chest injury 64 10 Calf injury 37 6 Hamstring injury 31 6 Hamstring injury 13 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

Wilson has a past of suffering with injuries, having twice torn his ACL during his time at Bournemouth, with the now 32-year-old starting to struggle to put a run of games together before picking up another problem.

That, coupled with his weekly wage of £46k-per-week, as per Capology, should see the club look at potentially moving the Bruce signing on during the off-season - with reports claiming that the Magpies may be open to a sale over the coming months.

Whilst Abraham, who’s previously been dubbed as a "goal machine" by academy coach Stephen Elliott, has spent the majority of the season nursing an injury, he is six years younger than Wilson - suffering fewer injuries and offering Howe a more potent goal threat ahead of next season's charge to return to European football.