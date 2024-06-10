Newcastle United are aiming to strengthen their side once more during the summer transfer window to try and close in on a return to European football.

Eddie Howe’s side missed out on any form of continental action for the 2024/25 campaign following Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph against Manchester City, which saw them automatically qualify for the Europa League.

The Magpies failed to hit the heights set in 2022/23, with injuries throughout the squad hindering their progress, with the likes of Joelinton and Sandro Tonali missing large periods of the season through injury and suspension respectively.

The latter only arrived at St James’ Park for £55m from AC Milan last summer, but featured just eight times in the Premier League before receiving a ten-month ban following his betting activity during his time in Italy.

It’s unknown what fitness levels the 24-year-old will have upon his return in October, with Howe still needing to strengthen his midfield department ahead of next season.

The club has previously been linked with one player who could prove to be the missing piece in Newcastle’s midfield puzzle, but the Magpies will have to act quickly, following huge interest from a Premier League rival.

Newcastle must reignite interest in Brazilian midfielder

In recent months, Newcastle have been linked with a move for 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

The talent has made 36 appearances in the league this season, scoring on six occasions, helping the club finish fourth and securing a Champions League spot ahead of next campaign.

His excellent campaign in Italy hasn’t gone unnoticed, with fellow Premier League side Liverpool recently submitting a €45m (£38m) bid for his services.

Whilst Arne Slot’s side have the edge with Champions League football next season, the Magpies could look to replicate a deal for fellow Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes - who arrived on Tyneside in a big-money move, with the club able to convince him to sign with the

project under Howe.

The fee may be a hefty, and one that may cause trouble with the club’s effort to stay within the FFP confines, but his stats this season prove that he’s more than capable of being the perfect player to complete the Brazilian trio in midfield.

Why Ederson would complete Howe’s Newcastle midfield

When delving into Ederson’s stats this season, it’s clear he possesses a lot of talent - numerous of which surpass those set by his fellow compatriots this campaign.

The three Brazilians all have very similar playstyles, all of them enjoying the attacking and defensive side of the game as reflected by their stats in Italy and England during 2023/24.

How Ederson compares to Guimaraes & Joelinton in 23/24 Statistics Ederson Guimaraes Joelinton Games 36 37 20 Goals + Assists 7 15 3 Progressive carries 32 65 29 Goals per 90 0.1 0.2 0.1 Pass accuracy 84% 84% 84% Tackles won 52% 52% 37% Aerials won 58% 43% 35% Stats via FBref

As represented in the table above, the Atalanta “machine”, as dubbed by writer Carlo Garganese, is very effective at both ends of the pitch, but more so defensively than in attacking areas - especially compared to Guimaraes.

He’s averaged the same number of tackles won as Guimaraes, but winning more aerials than both the current Newcastle midfielders - adding a new dimension to Howe’s midfield trio.

Ederson’s tackling ability would allow Guimaraes to add to his already impressive tally of 15 goals and assists, with the Atalanta man’s presence allowing the 26-year-old to operate in a more attacking role.

He’s demonstrated his qualities in European competitions this season, playing an integral role in the Italian side’s Europa League victory over Bayer Leverkusen - having all the qualities to drive Howe’s side to push for a return to the Champions League.