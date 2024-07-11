Ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is working tirelessly to improve his squad to try and bolster the Magpies’ chances of qualifying for the Champions League once again.

His side were plagued with injuries during the previous season, missing out on European football altogether after Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph against Manchester City at Wembley at the end of May.

However, it will give the Magpies a great opportunity to return to their best with a more manageable fixture congestion that could prevent a repeat of any injury problems the club were ruined by over the last 12 months.

The lack of squad depth on Tyneside was desperately highlighted, often relying on youngsters Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley to fill the voids left by the injured first-team stars.

One particular area Howe needs reinforcements in is the forward line, with Miguel Almiron potentially moving to Saudi Arabia leaving the Magpies even shorter in attacking areas.

Newcastle’s attempts to sign a new attacker this summer

The club have scouted far and wide to find a suitable player who can make an instant impact on the first team at St James’ Park, but are yet to have any breakthrough in their attempts.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed the club still have multiple players on their shortlist, with West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Elanga both on Howe’s radar for this summer transfer window.

The Magpies previously attempted to secure a deal with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side in a swap deal for the departed Anderson in an attempt to prevent a PSR punishment from the Premier League this season.

However, Forest rejected the offer, but the club still remain interested in a move for the former Manchester United attacker, who only cost the Reds £15m last summer.

A deal for Bowen would undoubtedly be a more expensive one, with Julen Lopetegui’s side holding out for a fee in the region of £100m to part ways with the 27-year-old.

Howe’s side have previously been credited with interest in one other attacker, who would be a much cheaper alternative to the aforementioned pair, whilst also providing more quality and increasing the club’s chances of securing a Champions League spot.

A better option than Elanga & Bowen

A couple of years ago, Italian winger Federico Chiesa lit up the Euros, starring as his nation broke English hearts at Wembley.

However, fast forward three years, and the 26-year-old has struggled to regain his form following his serious knee injury, with new boss Thiago Motta making the attacker free to leave should anyone pay £21m for his services.

A couple of months ago, he was linked with a move to Tyneside, with Howe needing to reignite interest in the forward given his stats in Serie A during 2023/24.

When comparing the “world-class” Chiesa, as described by journalist Zach Lowy, to Bowen and Elanga, it’s clear the Juventus talent would be a better addition, especially when factoring in his bargain price tag.

Whilst contributing with fewer combined goals and assists in 2023/24, he’s dominated the pair in numerous other key areas that would improve Howe’s side.

How Chiesa compares to Bowen & Elanga in 2023/24 Statistics Chiesa Bowen Chiesa Games 33 34 36 Goals + assists 11 22 14 Shots per 90 3 2.5 2 Progressive carries 111 90 98 Progressive passes 70 52 49 Successful take-ons 35 34 28 Stats via FBref

The Italian ace has averaged more shots per 90, whilst also completing more progressive carries and passes, demonstrating his ability to drive with the ball and find a key pass that could allow players such as Alexander Isak to reach the next level.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He’s also completed more take-ons, showcasing his ability and desire to beat the opposition, something which Bowen and Elanga simply can’t match.

Given Newcastle’s recent scare with the Premier League’s PSR rules, they will have to continue operating in a shrewd manner to prevent a potential breach next season.

Chiesa would allow the club to do just that, providing a cheaper alternative to the other transfer targets in the final third, whilst adding needed flair and quality to Howe’s forward line.