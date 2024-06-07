Newcastle United's heavy spending under the Saudi PIF could be set to continue in the summer, with the Magpies needing to dramatically improve their squad depth.

The club have looked depleted in multiple areas this campaign and undoubtedly will be looking to strengthen the defensive department after the long-term injuries suffered by Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, with the two centre-backs ruled out for up to nine months after respective ACL surgeries.

However, the Magpies will target another midfielder this window, with Eddie Howe’s side suffering with numerous issues in that department.

Joelinton has struggled with a thigh problem in recent months but has formed an excellent partnership with compatriot Bruno Guimaraes when fit.

Fellow midfielder Sandro Tonali has missed the majority of the season after his summer move, following his ban for betting in Italy. He’s set to return to action in October, but it’s unknown what fitness levels the former AC Milan man will possess after his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

After his suspension and the recent injuries, the club are targeting another midfielder this summer, with Howe needing to target one player in particular who’s caught the eye this season.

Newcastle must revive interest in Premier League talent

In recent months, Newcastle have been linked with a move for 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, following his excellent campaign under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea academy graduate has featured 37 times in the Premier League this season under the Argentinian, scoring five times and assisting seven - in a campaign where he's been utilised in a more advanced role.

Despite his good form in London, he could be set to depart the club, with the likes of Aston Villa also interested in signing the talent who is valued at £50m.

Gallagher has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer window, with Howe's side facing tough competition to sign the ace.

The battle is undoubtedly going to be a tough one to win for any of the sides, but the Magpies must sign the England international, with Gallagher producing stats making him the perfect Guimaraes and Joelinton hybrid.

Why Gallagher could be the perfect Guimaraes & Joelinton hybrid

When looking at the statistical record of Gallagher over the last 365 days on FBref, he’s noted as a similar player to the Brazilian pair - indicating how he could fit in smoothly at St James' Park.

The "phenomenal" midfielder, as dubbed by one Chelsea scout, has won 47% of his aerial duels and made 34 clearances - with both stats marginally higher than both of the Magpies' current midfielders.

The Englishman has also dominated in possession, with the Chelsea talent averaging a 59% take-on success and an 89% pass completion rate - demonstrating his qualities with and without the ball.

There's no denying that Guimaraes is a crucial cog in Howe's side, but Gallagher has been very underrated in an underperforming side, with his ability in and out of possession potentially completing Newcastle's midfield puzzle.

How Gallagher compares to Guimaraes & Joelinton in 23/24 Statistics Gallagher Guimaraes Joelinton Games 37 37 20 Goals + Assists 12 15 3 Progressive carries 62 65 29 Goals per 90 0.1 0.2 0.1 Pass accuracy 89% 84% 84% Tackles won 43% 52% 37% Aerials won 47% 43% 35% Stats via FBref

With Guimaraes at the base and Gallagher alongside him, the central trio would seemingly then be completed by the aforementioned Joelinton, with the Brazilian committing his future to the club, signing a new long-term deal on Tyneside.

As such, Howe and the Saudi PIF should hijack any attempts from other Premier League clubs and bring the Chelsea midfielder to St James' Park this summer.