Ahead of the summer transfer window, Newcastle United are looking to bolster their already impressive forward line ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have already formed an excellent partnership in the attacking third for the Magpies, scoring a combined 32 goals throughout the season that has just concluded.

However, Eddie Howe’s side are lacking one other player to complete the three-man attack, with Michael Olise one player that the club are targeting to fill the void.

Any deal for the Crystal Palace forward would cost Newcastle at least £60m, with the Magpies facing competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for his signature.

Given the expensive price tag, Howe is eyeing numerous alternatives, including one player who is a cheaper option than the Frenchman, but would undoubtedly improve the club’s attacking options.

Newcastle interested in signing Premier League star

According to iSport, Newcastle are interested in signing Chelsea’s English right-winger Noni Madueke this summer, despite the former PSV talent still having six years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Blues for £30m in January 2023, has provided seven goal contributions in the Premier League this season, subsequently catching the eye of the Magpies.

Madueke has had to bide his time in London after his big-money transfer, with compatriots Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling often being selected ahead of him by former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

It wouldn’t be the first time Newcastle have strengthened their squad with a player from Chelsea, with Lewis Hall joining from the Blues last summer, impressing at St James’ Park and scoring his first Premier League goal in the 3-2 defeat against Manchester United just a couple of months ago.

The Englishman would also be an upgrade and one current Newcastle player who could be set for a move away from Tyneside during the transfer window.

Why Madueke would be an upgrade on Miguel Almiron

Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron endured a very disappointing 2023/24 campaign, failing to score a single goal in the Premier League for the Magpies in 2024, and unable to get anywhere near his tally of 11 goals from the season prior.

As a result, the club are open to letting him leave the club during the off-season, with Madueke a great player to replace the Paraguayan should he depart Tyneside.

When comparing the duo on FBref, the Chelsea talent has dominated Almiron, despite featuring in ten fewer Premier League matches over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

The youngster registered three more goals and assists combined, averaging three times more contributions per game than the current Magpies attacker.

How Almiron & Madueke compare in 2023/24 Statistics Almiron Madueke Games 33 23 Goals + assists 4 7 Goals + assists per 90 0. 0.6 Shots per 90 1.9 2.7 Percentage of shots on target 29% 39% Pass accuracy 83% 85% Stats via Transfermarkt

Chelsea’s “elite talent”, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has also averaged more shots per 90, with a higher shot-on-target accuracy - figures that would provide Howe’s side with an added threat in the final third.

It’s clear that Madueke has outperformed Almiron over the last 12 months, with the Saudi PIF needing to back their manager to complete a deal for the youngster.

Whilst it’s unclear how much he would cost Newcastle, any deal for the English ace would likely be cheaper than Olise, with Madueke - who is valued at £42m by CIES Football Observatory - able to follow in the footsteps of Hall and become a hit at St James’ Park.