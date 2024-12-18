Newcastle United did what they needed to do last Saturday. But more excitingly, they did it emphatically, putting Leicester City away with a 4-0 victory at St. James' Park.

It's been difficult to work the Tynesiders out this season, flashy in instances, drab in others. Sometimes, the midfield is slick and stylish, once or twice or thrice it has appeared rusty and lacking in its usual togetherness.

Eddie Howe will be well aware that Brentford will present a difficult challenge in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie, for Thomas Frank's side blew Newcastle away at the Gtech less than two weeks ago, but this time, the location has changed and the Toon are riding the thrill of a comprehensive win.

Some exciting things have been achieved over the past few years, but the elusive and interminable wait for silverware rages on and on and on.

A win on Wednesday evening would lift spirits and then some, putting United in touching distance of the Carabao Cup final. They lost at Wembley against Manchester United two seasons ago, but Howe knows that his squad have what it takes and will be desperate to end the black and white's trophy hoodoo.

Newcastle team news

Firstly, let's get the frustrating bits out of the way: Callum Wilson and Nick Pope won't be playing before the new year after their recent setbacks, and long-term absentee Jamal Lascelles remains a distance away from returning.

Defensive duo Sven Botman and Emil Krafth, however, can see the light as they approach the final stages of their rehabilitation but don't expect either to be involved before Christmas.

Howe has said, however, that his side have a "clean bill of health" following on from the Foxes win at the weekend, and will be sure to field a strong line-up.

A few changes may be afoot, but the shrewd tactician should consider allowing Joelinton to reprise his role in the middle of the park, especially with Sean Longstaff set to miss out against the Bees due to a one-match suspension.

Joelinton's importance to Newcastle

Joelinton's accumulation of yellow cards actually means that he will miss out next weekend against Ipswich Town, but is free to play against Brentford. All the more reason for Howe to unleash him from the outset.

The hulking Brazilian has spent most of his time in the centre of the park this season but Howe has moved him into a roaming wide role on occasion, something that he achieved to a resounding effect during the victory over Nottingham Forest last month, scoring and impressing after winning ten duels and making three tackles, as per Sofascore.

His goal showcased his power and pace and the value that can be found in unleashing him from a wide role, though of course, he will need a fitting midfield trio behind him to propel him forward.

And that's where Joe Willock comes in. The technical player has been in and out of the starting line-up this season but must be handed a berth against Brentford as he forges quite the partnership with Joelinton when they hit the same wavelength.

Howe must unleash Joe Willock

Longstaff's absence means that the elegant Sandro Tonali is likely to keep his place in the middle of the park. Willock's ball-carrying expertise can be the perfect counterpoint on the other side of Bruno Guimaraes.

It could prove to be the recipe to defeat the disciplined and dynamic west Londoners, especially after Joelinton was branded with a 5/10 match rating by the Shields Gazette during the defeat earlier this month, singled out for ball-watching before conceding the third.

Though he will win duels wherever he is placed on the field, Joelinton's defensive work and all-round energy could be a sure-fire way to nullify Bryan Mbeumo, who will be eager to put pressure on left-back Lewis Hall after scoring ten goals from 16 Premier League games this term.

Joelinton Stats - 4-2 Loss vs Brentford Match Stats # Minutes played 60' Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 36 Shots (on target) 0 (0) Accurate passes 22/24 (92%) Key passes 1 Dribbles (completed) 2 (1) Tackles + interceptions 2 Total duels (won) 12 (4) Stats via Sofascore

If that means Anthony Gordon must be moved to the righthand side, so be it. The Three Lions winger is skilled across a range of roles and will be confident in his ability to supplement Alexander Isak on the right.

Willock, however, could be the key, progressing the ball forward and maintaining a degree of fluency in the Magpies team. As per FBref, the 25-year-old ranks among the top 3% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 16% for shot-creating actions and tackles per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

His playing style has even seen him likened by FBref's player-comparing model to Elliot Anderson, the homegrown star who was sold to Nottingham Forest for £35m in the summer.

He won Forest's Player of the Month for August and has left Gary Neville claiming on Sky Sports that the Tricky Trees have hit the jackpot with the signing, and if Willock can get a run of games that highlight his own creativity and progressive qualities, he might prove to be an even better version of the young midfielder. He just needs minutes.

Stretching the industrious Brentford engine room in this way is the perfect method to prevent them from enforcing their intense high-pressing style and overwhelming their opponents.

Given that the pair have combined to defeat Brentford (at the Gtech) before, there's a real sense that this could be a winning combination that would send Newcastle into the penultimate stage of the Carabao Cup and get the hungry fanbase dreaming of holding that trophy aloft in the new year.

Let's hope that Howe lines them up near each other this evening. Willock is perhaps the best ball carrier at Newcastle and his ability to drive forward is enhanced through Joelinton's work and energy off the ball.

St. James' Park was back to its best last time out, and don't be surprised if Newcastle have hit the beginnings of a purple patch that could turn the campaign toward brighter fortunes in the months to come.

Jumping into the semi-finals is crucial for a feel-good run of form to start, however, and Willock and Joelinton might just be key.