Newcastle United have endured a tough season this campaign, with the club sitting four places and 12 points off the Champions League spots after suffering ten defeats in 25 outings.

However, the campaign has allowed boss Eddie Howe to give vital first-team minutes to multiple young players - subsequently allowing them to develop their game.

Midfielder Lewis Miley has been the main beneficiary with the 17-year-old making 14 appearances for his boyhood club after injuries and suspensions to players such as Joelinton and Sandro Tonali.

The tough campaign for the Magpies has seen some more senior players fail to match their performances of last season, however, with local hero Dan Burn one of those who has received criticism for his form - albeit while still being defended by his manager.

The towering asset endured another 'tough afternoon' last time out against Bournemouth - as per the Chronicle's Lee Ryder - with it perhaps time to consider replacing the Englishman at left-back...

Alex Murphy could be a Burn replacement

After putting his trust in Miley, Magpies boss Howe should also hand talented youngster Alex Murphy a run in the first-team before the end of the current Premier League campaign, amid Burn's woes.

The 19-year-old joined the club from Irish side Galway United during the summer of 2022, with Murphy joining Newcastle's academy side upon his arrival.

Murphy, who can play left-back and centre-back, has made five appearances for Newcastle's U21 side in the Premier League 2 this season, before travelling with the first team for their warm-weather training camp in Saudi Arabia in December 2022.

The "impressive" defender, as branded by Newcastle Chronicle writer Mark Carruthers, has made nine appearances for Ireland's U18 and 19s squad, while often taking the armband - an indication of his importance to his nation.

His good form for Newcastle's youth sides saw the teenager be handed his first start for Howe's side during the 2-0 Sela Cup win against Fiorentina in August 2023, with the defender keeping a clean sheet in front of over 30,000 fans.

Murphy has featured on the bench numerous times for Howe's side this season, with the defender only making one substitute appearance - coming in the 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James' Park.

Sven Botman on the impressive Alex Murphy

Newcastle centre-back Sven Botman has been crucial to the Magpies since his £32m transfer from Lille in January 2022, with the Dutch international also impressed by Murphy's ability.

Speaking after the win over Fiorentina in pre-season, the defender hailed Murphy, saying: "Alex is getting better every day and he is training well. Against Fiorentina, he proved again he is on the right track and he has to continue like this then see what happens."

After Burn's recent performances, Murphy should be given an opportunity towards the tail end of the campaign - staking his claim for a permanent first-team spot.

Although Burn ranks within the top 1% and 5% for aerials won and clearances respectively, among his peers across the Premier League, his lack of pace and energy down the left-hand side is a worry for Howe when faced with quick wingers, as demonstrated up against Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga...

With journalist Steven Railston having stated as early as last March that it was "time for a change" at left-back, Howe should put more trust in another youngster, allowing Murphy to potentially flourish in England's top flight.